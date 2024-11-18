Blink’s new Sync hub expands its security camera’s reach – but there’s a big catch

QUICK SUMMARY Blink has debuted its Sync Module XR, the third generation of its system hub. The new Blink Sync Module XR expands its security cameras reach by up to 400 feet, but it does somewhat affect the image quality. The Blink Sync Module XR is available for $59.99. No UK pricing or availability has been released yet.

Blink has just announced the third generation of its system hub. The new Blink Sync Module XR offers up to four times the reach of its predecessor, so you can add Blink cameras around your property at longer distances – although the image quality does falter at the longest ranges.

Blink, the Amazon-owned smart security company, has become well known for its budget-friendly collection of the best security cameras . While Blink is arguably the go-to brand for indoor cameras, thanks to their petite size and cute design, Blink also has a range of outdoor options, and this new hub upgrade makes them even more appealing.

The Blink Sync Module XR is Blink’s third generation system hub which works to extend the Wi-Fi and range of its outdoor cameras. Compared to its predecessor, the new Blink Sync Module XR uses a proprietary long-range radio to offer up to four times the reach of the pre-existing Sync Module 2.

With the radio and its custom 900MHz protocol, the Blink Sync Module XR allows Blink Outdoor 4 users to place their cameras up to 250 feet in XR mode and 400 feet in XR+ mode. This allows for a better overview and monitoring in large properties and longer gardens. The custom protocol is also designed to easily identify and obscure outdoor obstacles and barriers that normally affect Wi-Fi range and visibility.

Alongside its extended range, the Blink Sync Module XR can also act as a centralised hub for Blink cameras. In the Blink app, users can add and manage up to 10 cameras at a time using the Blink Sync Module XR. It also works with other Blink Wi-Fi connected devices, including indoor cameras, like the Blink Mini 2 and its line of video doorbells .

But there is a slight catch when it comes to the Blink Sync Module XR’s extendability. Due to the Blink Outdoor 4’s camera quality, which offers 1080p resolution when near the hub, using the camera and its Blink Sync Module XR means your video quality will decrease over longer distances.

When located next to the Blink Sync Module XR, the Blink Outdoor 4 will show full HD 1080p resolution, but as it gets further away, the quality will go down to 360p at 400 feet. While you might miss a few details, the camera can still record and detect movement. I’d recommend installing a camera over a longer distance in an area that you don’t typically see a lot of movement if the Blink Sync Module XR is something you’re considering.

