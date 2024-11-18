Blink’s new Sync hub expands its security camera’s reach – but there’s a big catch

QUICK SUMMARY
Blink has debuted its Sync Module XR, the third generation of its system hub. The new Blink Sync Module XR expands its security cameras reach by up to 400 feet, but it does somewhat affect the image quality.
The Blink Sync Module XR is available for $59.99. No UK pricing or availability has been released yet.
Blink has just announced the third generation of its system hub. The new Blink Sync Module XR offers up to four times the reach of its predecessor, so you can add Blink cameras around your property at longer distances – although the image quality does falter at the longest ranges.
Blink, the Amazon-owned smart security company, has become well known for its budget-friendly collection of the best security cameras. While Blink is arguably the go-to brand for indoor cameras, thanks to their petite size and cute design, Blink also has a range of outdoor options, and this new hub upgrade makes them even more appealing.
The Blink Sync Module XR is Blink’s third generation system hub which works to extend the Wi-Fi and range of its outdoor cameras. Compared to its predecessor, the new Blink Sync Module XR uses a proprietary long-range radio to offer up to four times the reach of the pre-existing Sync Module 2.
With the radio and its custom 900MHz protocol, the Blink Sync Module XR allows Blink Outdoor 4 users to place their cameras up to 250 feet in XR mode and 400 feet in XR+ mode. This allows for a better overview and monitoring in large properties and longer gardens. The custom protocol is also designed to easily identify and obscure outdoor obstacles and barriers that normally affect Wi-Fi range and visibility.
Alongside its extended range, the Blink Sync Module XR can also act as a centralised hub for Blink cameras. In the Blink app, users can add and manage up to 10 cameras at a time using the Blink Sync Module XR. It also works with other Blink Wi-Fi connected devices, including indoor cameras, like the Blink Mini 2 and its line of video doorbells.
But there is a slight catch when it comes to the Blink Sync Module XR’s extendability. Due to the Blink Outdoor 4’s camera quality, which offers 1080p resolution when near the hub, using the camera and its Blink Sync Module XR means your video quality will decrease over longer distances.
When located next to the Blink Sync Module XR, the Blink Outdoor 4 will show full HD 1080p resolution, but as it gets further away, the quality will go down to 360p at 400 feet. While you might miss a few details, the camera can still record and detect movement. I’d recommend installing a camera over a longer distance in an area that you don’t typically see a lot of movement if the Blink Sync Module XR is something you’re considering.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
The Blink Sync Module XR is available to buy at Amazon for $59.99. It can also be bought alongside Blink cameras for a discounted price. As of writing, no UK price or availability has been announced.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
I've never been too fussed about smart locks, but this tiny model has changed my mind
The Level Lock+ (Matter) is seriously impressive
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Google’s best smart speaker is half price in this early Black Friday deal
Get 50% off the Google Nest Audio in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Forget Philips Hue – these LiFX outdoor lights hide under the roof for all-year mood lighting
LiFX introduces Permanent Outdoor Lights for all-year use – but they’d be great for Christmas
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
These light tags are the smartest way to cut down on food waste
Ovie LightTags could be the solution to your food waste problem
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Google upgrades Gemini app with more natural smart home controls – but there’s a catch
Android users get Google Gemini upgrade for better smart home controls than before
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Ant and Dec can now answer your Ring video doorbell – here’s how
Ring teams up with Ant and Dec on new Quick Replies
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
These are the 3 IKEA smart home products I'll be buying in November
The start of a new month only means one thing
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera review: impressive 360° coverage, but lacks innovation
Find out my thoughts on Ring's brand new security camera
By Lizzie Wilmot Published