TP-Link unveils first-ever smart home hub with advanced AI and no subscription fee
It's also Matter-compatible
QUICK SUMMARY
TP-Link has launched its first-ever smart home hub, the Tapo H500. Offering dual-band Wi-Fi, it can support up to 16 cameras and 64 sensors, local storage up to 16TB, and Matter compatibility for broader device integration.
It's currently available in parts of Europe for €130, meaning it has an expected price range of £120/$150 once released in other regions.
TP-Link, widely recognised for its versatile Tapo range of the best smart plugs and best security cameras, is expanding its smart home ecosystem with the launch of its first-ever smart home hub. The new device, the Tapo H500 Smart HomeBase, connects via dual-band Wi-Fi and supports up to 16 Tapo cameras and 64 Tapo sensors, offering a streamlined way to manage a smart home setup.
This move aligns with recent trends from brands like Aqara and SwitchBot, which have also introduced centralised smart hubs. It’s a logical step, particularly as a hub is often recommended as one of the foundational components for building a reliable smart home system.
The Tapo H500 is already available in parts of Europe for €130. On TP-Link’s UK site, it’s currently listed as Coming Soon, with an expected price in the range of £120/$150 once released in other regions.
According to the product listing, the H500 is Matter-compatible, allowing it to work not just with TP-Link products but with a wide range of other Matter-certified devices. Whilst it doesn’t function as a smart display, it can accommodate a mounted tablet, enabling users to access features like live camera feeds, a 3D dashboard and an overview of connected devices.
The hub comes with 16GB of built-in eMMC storage, expandable up to 16TB via hard drives or SSDs. TP-Link notes that 1TB of storage can support continuous recording from four cameras for several weeks – or much longer if only motion-triggered events are saved. This local storage approach not only enhances privacy but also removes the need for cloud storage subscriptions.
Additionally, the H500 is designed to enhance the capabilities of Tapo cameras that lack built-in AI. When connected to the hub, these devices are expected to gain features such as facial recognition and more accurate smart detection.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Volvo cars among first to get Gemini upgrade as part of Android Automotive
The innovative manufacturer partners with Google for AI integration
-
The North Face’s new hiking boots are built for terrain that eats other shoes alive
The Offtrail Hike collection is a rugged new capsule made to handle the kind of trails your regular boots fear
-
Summer just got smarter with Nanoleaf’s brand new lighting products
One covers indoor lighting needs, the other handles the outdoors
-
IKEA expands into home energy with first-ever heat pump
Forget meatballs!
-
Govee’s new smart light is minimalist, modern...and weirdly familiar
No, you can't hang your washing on it
-
Your smart home just got easier to manage – thanks to Matter’s new update
It brings three exciting features with it
-
Philips Hue rolls out updates for its two most popular smart home devices
It's that time again
-
Huawei unveils smart lock with built-in security camera and 5 unlocking modes
It builds on the original model from 2022
-
Arlo’s Essential security cameras are now available on Apple Home – here’s why that matters
Arlo upgrades its affordable security camera line-up with Apple Home integration
-
This Aqara smart home hub looks like a memory stick – and it’s only $25!
Aqara launches the cheapest smart home hub you could ever buy