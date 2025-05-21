TP-Link unveils first-ever smart home hub with advanced AI and no subscription fee

QUICK SUMMARY TP-Link has launched its first-ever smart home hub, the Tapo H500. Offering dual-band Wi-Fi, it can support up to 16 cameras and 64 sensors, local storage up to 16TB, and Matter compatibility for broader device integration. It's currently available in parts of Europe for €130, meaning it has an expected price range of £120/$150 once released in other regions.

TP-Link, widely recognised for its versatile Tapo range of the best smart plugs and best security cameras, is expanding its smart home ecosystem with the launch of its first-ever smart home hub. The new device, the Tapo H500 Smart HomeBase, connects via dual-band Wi-Fi and supports up to 16 Tapo cameras and 64 Tapo sensors, offering a streamlined way to manage a smart home setup.

This move aligns with recent trends from brands like Aqara and SwitchBot, which have also introduced centralised smart hubs. It’s a logical step, particularly as a hub is often recommended as one of the foundational components for building a reliable smart home system.

The Tapo H500 is already available in parts of Europe for €130. On TP-Link’s UK site, it’s currently listed as Coming Soon, with an expected price in the range of £120/$150 once released in other regions.

(Image credit: Tapo)

According to the product listing, the H500 is Matter-compatible, allowing it to work not just with TP-Link products but with a wide range of other Matter-certified devices. Whilst it doesn’t function as a smart display, it can accommodate a mounted tablet, enabling users to access features like live camera feeds, a 3D dashboard and an overview of connected devices.

The hub comes with 16GB of built-in eMMC storage, expandable up to 16TB via hard drives or SSDs. TP-Link notes that 1TB of storage can support continuous recording from four cameras for several weeks – or much longer if only motion-triggered events are saved. This local storage approach not only enhances privacy but also removes the need for cloud storage subscriptions.

Additionally, the H500 is designed to enhance the capabilities of Tapo cameras that lack built-in AI. When connected to the hub, these devices are expected to gain features such as facial recognition and more accurate smart detection.