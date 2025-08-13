TP-Link's smart plug can now track your energy usage after latest update

QUICK SUMMARY The TP-Link Tapo P110M Mini Smart Wi-Fi Plug now supports real-time and historical energy monitoring in any Matter-compatible app thanks to the new Matter 1.3 update. This also means users are no longer tied to the TP-Link Tapo app for tracking usage.

TP-Link has been on quite the streak lately, dropping a bunch of shiny new smart security cameras. However, thanks to a fresh Matter update, the spotlight swings back to one of its best-selling gadgets – the Tapo P110M Mini Smart Wi-Fi Plug. It’s already one of the most affordable smart plugs on the market and this update could make it one of the most popular too.

With the new Matter 1.3 update, users can now view both real-time and historical energy consumption data in any Matter-compatible app. Before this change you had to open the TP-Link Tapo app to see that information, so for smart home fans it is a pretty big deal.

The update should be rolling out to most P110M owners right now. If you are not sure you have it yet just open the Tapo app and go to Home > Tapo P110 > Device Settings > Firmware Update to check.

(Image credit: Tapo)

TP-Link also says the update boosts security and improves Wi-Fi performance. The only thing to keep in mind is that not every Matter-enabled app supports Matter 1.3 yet, so some may not show your new energy tracking feature.

That said, Home Assistant and Samsung SmartThings are already fully compatible so you can start monitoring your energy use right away if you use either of those platforms.