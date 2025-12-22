Samsung SmartThings gets Matter 1.5 update and it’s good news for your security cameras

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung SmartThings now supports Matter 1.5, making the smart home platform an industry first to support Matter-compatible cameras. The Samsung SmartThings Matter 1.5 roll out is planned for later this month, and will expand support to security cameras, video doorbells and other smart devices.

Samsung SmartThings just got a Matter 1.5 update that everyone should be excited about. Samsung’s smart home platform now supports Matter 1.5 which expands its support to more smart devices than ever before – but its security camera owners that will enjoy this the most.

Samsung SmartThings have had many upgrades this year, including AI-driven routines and a better integration with Samsung Health to improve your sleep. The same can be said for Matter, as the smart home standard was recently upgraded to Matter 1.5 adding support for cameras, blinds, sensors, and more.

As of December 2025, Samsung SmartThings now has Matter 1.5-compatibility which expands its support to more smart home devices outside of just lighting, locks, switches and sensors. Until recently, devices like security cameras and video doorbells have been missing within this standard but that has now changed.

This Matter 1.5 upgrade means Samsung SmartThings now supports a wider range of indoor and outdoor security cameras, and doorbells. This update is expected to encourage more security camera manufacturers to launch Matter-based cameras due to this easy integration without having to deal with Application Programming Interfaces.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung SmartThings is already partnered with brands like Ring, Arlo and Philips Hue, but this update means there are even more camera options available. This update also grants you access to camera features including two-way talk, motion detection, live streaming and event history.

This Samsung SmartThings x Matter 1.5 integration is currently being rolled out to users. To expand this update further, Samsung has also collaborated with security camera manufacturers, including Aqara, Eve and Ulticam to develop Matter-supported cameras to offer more products to customers. These new devices are expected to be available in 2026.