DJI’s Romo robot vacuums could be getting a major Matter update

QUICK SUMMARY DJI recently joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance which hints that the company could be adding Matter support to its Romo robot vacuum cleaners.

DJI could be upgrading its first-ever Romo robot vacuum cleaners with Matter support – here’s everything we know so far.

It was recently spotted that DJI had joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance or CSA, the global organisation that developed the Matter smart home standard. What this has led many people to believe is DJI could be adding Matter support to its Romo robot vacuums.

DJI moved away from drones and into robot vacuums last year, debuting its trio of Romo robot vacs in China in August before expanding to Europe in October. All three versions offer drone-grade LiDAR sensors, obstacle detection, vacuuming and mopping, and self-emptying.

The main difference between the DJI Romo vacuums are the design with the Romo S in white, Romo A with a white base and transparent top, and the Romo P which is fully transparent.

(Image credit: DJI)

Despite the Romo series being DJI’s first stab at a robot vacuum line-up, it seems to have covered almost every feature you could want from one – and now Matter could be up next.

DJI joining CSA is a sign that the company could be focusing on Matter in the future and appealing to more smart home ecosystems, including Apple Home, Alexa and Google Home.

This potential Matter update could also make DJI more competitive in the robot vacuum space, as brands like Roborock, SwitchBot, Dreame and Ecovacs already have Matter support for some of its models.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, this is the only hint that DJI might be adding Matter to its Romo line-up, as the company hasn’t officially announced anything. It’s also unclear whether its current Romo vacuums will be getting Matter support or if DJI will be launching a new series with Matter as standard – we’ll just have to wait and see.