Dreame’s new robot lawn mower is finally made for standard gardens – and it’s much cheaper too
Both models still share a lot of the same features
QUICK SUMMARY
Dreame has launched its new robot lawn mower in Europe. The A2 1200 brings the brand’s flagship features to a far more realistic garden size, and at roughly half the price of the original model.
It's priced at €1,399 on Amazon, with UK pricing and availability yet to be confirmed.
Dreame has launched its latest robot lawn mower in Europe as a more affordable alternative to its original A2 model, which was designed for much larger lawns of up to 3,000 m². The new A2 1200 is instead aimed at gardens up to 1,200 m² – a far more realistic size for most European homes.
The launch also reflects a wider shift in the market, with more brands targeting standard-sized gardens. Husqvarna, for example, has just introduced three new robot mowers covering 600 to 1,200 m² at noticeably lower prices than previous generations.
The Dreame A2 1200 is priced at €1,399 on Amazon, compared to the original A2’s €2,799 launch price. UK pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.
The new A2 1200 still shares many of the features found on the original model. Like the standard A2, including the brand's OmniSense 2.0 navigation system, combining 3D LiDAR with a 1080p HDR camera to create a 360° view of the garden.
It also includes Dreame’s EdgeMaster cutting system, with a sliding cutting head designed to leave less than a 5cm uncut strip at lawn edges. The mower can handle slopes of up to 50%, operates at around 55 dB, and can be fully managed via the Dreame app.
