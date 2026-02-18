Dreame’s new robot lawn mower is finally made for standard gardens – and it’s much cheaper too

QUICK SUMMARY Dreame has launched its new robot lawn mower in Europe. The A2 1200 brings the brand’s flagship features to a far more realistic garden size, and at roughly half the price of the original model. It's priced at €1,399 on Amazon, with UK pricing and availability yet to be confirmed.

Dreame has launched its latest robot lawn mower in Europe as a more affordable alternative to its original A2 model, which was designed for much larger lawns of up to 3,000 m². The new A2 1200 is instead aimed at gardens up to 1,200 m² – a far more realistic size for most European homes.

The launch also reflects a wider shift in the market, with more brands targeting standard-sized gardens. Husqvarna, for example, has just introduced three new robot mowers covering 600 to 1,200 m² at noticeably lower prices than previous generations.

The Dreame A2 1200 is priced at €1,399 on Amazon, compared to the original A2’s €2,799 launch price. UK pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Dreame)

The new A2 1200 still shares many of the features found on the original model. Like the standard A2, including the brand's OmniSense 2.0 navigation system, combining 3D LiDAR with a 1080p HDR camera to create a 360° view of the garden.

It also includes Dreame’s EdgeMaster cutting system, with a sliding cutting head designed to leave less than a 5cm uncut strip at lawn edges. The mower can handle slopes of up to 50%, operates at around 55 dB, and can be fully managed via the Dreame app.