Those with small gardens are going to love Mammotion's upgraded robot mowers

QUICK SUMMARY Mammotion has unveiled upgraded versions of its compact robot lawn mowers at CES, the Luba mini 2 AWD and Yuka mini 2, both designed with smaller gardens in mind. Whilst they cover lawns of up to 1,000㎡, they still pack in smart features like AI-powered navigation, improved obstacle avoidance and ultra-close edge cutting. Pre-orders are now open in the UK and EU, with deliveries expected from February.

Earlier this week, Mammotion revealed that it was showcasing two of its compact robot lawn mowers at CES, the Luba mini 2 AWD and Yuka mini 2. Whilst both models originally launched at CES last year, they’ve now been given some impressive upgrades – and if you’ve got a small garden, these are absolutely worth paying attention to.

Before you write this off as a negative thing, hear me out. A lot of the best robot mowers on the market right now are designed for huge lawns, including the Segway Navimow X390E, which can handle up to 10,000㎡. For most people in the UK or Europe, this is complete overkill, and those massive lawn capacities also come with equally massive price tags, which makes them far less accessible.

Both the Luba mini 2 AWD and Yuka mini 2 are designed for lawns of up to 1,000㎡. Considering the average UK garden is around 226㎡, you can see why these models make so much sense.

(Image credit: Mammotion)

Mammotion hasn’t just shrunk things down – it’s upgraded the tech too. The Luba mini 2 AWD gets an improved navigation system using tri-camera AI vision combined with NetRTK, whilst the Yuka mini 2, the successor to the original Yuka mini, now features a new AI chip. In other words, you’re not losing features just because the mower is designed for a smaller space.

One standout addition is the Luba mini 2 AWD’s ultra-close edge cutting. Its side-mounted cutting disc with three mini blades can mow within just 2.5cm of walls, fences and obstacles, dramatically reducing the need for manual trimming afterwards.

(Image credit: Mammotion)

Mammotion has also used CES to launch its brand-new LUBA 3 AWD range, featuring upgraded Tri-Fusion navigation that combines LiDAR, RTK and AI Vision. It’s a big deal, but if you want a full look into that one, Bethan’s already covered it brilliantly.

As for availability, the Mammotion Luba mini 2 AWD is now available to pre-order for €1,499/£1,399 in the UK and EU, with deliveries expected from February. Pre-orders for the Yuka mini 2 are also open, with prices starting at €999/£949. There are two versions available for lawns up to 800㎡ or 1,000㎡, which offers even more variety.

