Mammotion’s new robot lawn mower has the best mapping system I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Mammotion has launched the Yuka Mini Vision to the European market. Featuring an upgraded vision system than the original Yuka Mini, the Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision has three cameras for mapping, obstacle avoidance and edge detection.

Mammotion has just launched its new Yuka Mini Vision in the European market – and it’s got the best mapping and cameras I’ve ever seen. Featuring an upgraded vision system, the Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision is designed to navigate your garden quickly and expertly – plus it’s perfect for smaller gardens.

Mowing the lawn isn’t the most fun job in the world, which is why the best robot lawn mowers have grown significantly in popularity. But what holds some people back from investing in a robot lawn mower is the size of their garden, as many assume that you need a big lawn to make the investment worthwhile.

But if you have a smaller garden, you’ll definitely appreciate Mammotion’s newest launch, the Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision . With its new mapping and vision system, the Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision expertly zooms around your garden to treat and trim your grass while you relax.

The Yuka range from Mammotion caters to all garden types, with the full-sized Mammotion Yuka 1500 catering to bigger gardens, while the Mini and Mini Vision are for medium to small lawns. Both the Mini and Mini version launched this year, but the latter has a different vision and mapping system than the original.

(Image credit: Mammotion)

The Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision uses three onboard cameras to map and navigate your garden. The new triple-camera AI vision system detects small objects and steers the mower round them, all while maintaining an ‘N’ shaped path to give your lawn a professional look.

Aside from avoiding obstacles, the Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision detects the lawn’s boundary and keeps close to the edges to trim your borders, using its sharp pivoting blades. The mower even works in low light conditions, and can easily go up and down slopes of up to 45%.

If you’re new to robot lawn mowers, the set-up process might seem daunting but Mammotion claims that the Yuka Mini Vision can be ready to go in just one minute – yes, really. In fact, the Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision has no boundary wires or RTK so it can get going with just a click.

As you’d expect with any robot devices these days, the Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision connects to the Mammotion app which maps out your garden, sends you progress updates, and allows you to customise your cut with a fun lawn design tool. The Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision even automatically learns your garden so it can give you the same cut every time, and you can control the mower with the app or Alexa and Google Home voice controls.

So, it seems that the Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision proves you don’t just need a big lawn to appreciate a robot lawn mower. Now available in Europe , the Mammotion Yuka Mini Vision is priced at €1,199.