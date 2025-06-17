Mammotion’s first ever robot pool cleaner is a smart climbing, cleaning machine

QUICK SUMMARY Mammotion has announced the SPINO E1, its first ever cordless robot pool cleaner. The Mammotion SPINO E1 has triple-motor power, multiple cleaning modes and adaptive climbing tech. It’s available for pre-order at a discounted price.

Calling all swimming pool owners – Mammotion has just announced its first ever cordless robot pool cleaner. The Mammotion SPINO E1 is an entry-level cleaner that effortlessly climbs the walls in your pool, and professionally cleans the entire thing with its powerful triple-motor – here’s everything you need to know.

Best known for its range of best robot lawn mower , the Mammotion SPINO E1 is the first time the brand has dived – pun intended – into a different robotics category. But the Mammotion SPINO E1 looks a lot like its collection of robot lawn mowers, and offers the same impressive cleaning features that it’s become popular with in the garden care space.

The new Mammotion SPINO E1 robot pool cleaner has three brushless motors that offer 5,800 GPH suction power. When in the water, the Mammotion SPINO E1 cleans and sucks up leaves, stones, sand, insects and even fine debris to keep your pool as hygienic as possible.

What I find most impressive about the Mammotion SPINO E1 is its Adaptive Climbing technology. The robot pool cleaner doesn’t just clean the floor of the pool, but it can also scrub walls with up to 110-degrees of slope. It can get as close to the surface as possible, too, to reach stubborn waterline stains.

(Image credit: Mammotion)

To fully cover the pool, the Mammotion SPINO E1 has SmartArc Path Planning that uses high-precision sensors to create cleaning paths. It easily maps your entire pool, and adjusts its direction by 45-degrees after each cleaning cycle for complete pool coverage.

Powered by a 6000 mAH battery, the Mammotion SPINO E1 has up to 210 or four hours of runtime, and can clean up to 150m2 on a single charge. Depending on the mode you use – floor, wall, all, eco and max – the battery life can last a while, and when it needs charging, the Mammotion SPINO E1 has automatic waterline parking so you can easily pull it out of the water.

Other cleaning and scheduling features can be found in the Mammotion app. Judging by how intelligent and performance-driven Mammotion’s robot lawn mowers are, I’m excited to see the verdict of the Mammotion SPINO E1 – it’s just a shame that my tiny garden doesn’t have a pool for me to try it on!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors