Ego expands beyond lawn care with first-ever indoor vacuum cleaner
The Ego WDV0900E Wet/Dry Vacuum promises power and versatility
QUICK SUMMARY
Ego has launched its first-ever indoor appliance, the WDV0900E Wet/Dry Vacuum, marking a smart expansion beyond lawn care. Compatible with Ego’s existing batteries, it offers powerful 250 mbar suction, a large 34-litre tank, and both wet and dry functionality
Priced at £349 (batteries sold separately), it’s available now from Ego’s official store.
Already a household name for some of the best cordless lawn mowers around, Ego has announced officially stepping inside with its first-ever interior appliance – the WDV0900E Wet/Dry Vacuum. Whilst the move might raise a few eyebrows, it’s not the first time a brand known for outdoor tools has crossed over into the home, and it definitely won’t be the last.
What makes this launch especially handy is how seamlessly it fits into Ego’s existing lineup. If you already own other Ego tools, the new vacuum works with any Ego portable battery, so you can swap and go with zero fuss. It also features a massive 34-litre collection tank, meaning it's ideal for anyone after a powerful, high-capacity vacuum.
The WDV0900E Wet/Dry Vacuum is priced at £349 (around $470) and is available now from Ego’s official store, with batteries purchasable separately.
Designed for ease and efficiency, the vacuum features a 2.1-metre hose for extra reach, a removable bag for improved dry filtration, and a washable filter that lets you switch between wet and dry modes in seconds. It also delivers 250 mbar of suction and features three power modes, so it can lift water from up to two meters. The integrated filter cleaning function means a quick press of a button shakes off the dust, boosting performance without needing to manually clean the filter.
This launch comes hot on the heels of Ego’s first-ever robot lawn mowers, signalling that the brand is branching out in 2025.
Andrew Frohock, IoT Product Manager for EGO, said: “With the introduction of our first interior cleaning product, we are excited to further expand the versatility of the EGO batteries. Our wet/dry vacuum is a great appliance that can tackle a wide range of jobs. Whether it’s a wet or dry mess, customers will benefit from powerful suction, long runtime, and innovative features that they may struggle to find with corded vacuums.”
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
