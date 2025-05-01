The wait is over – Ego has finally launched its first-ever robot lawn mowers

QUICK SUMMARY Ego has officially announced the launch of its first-ever robot lawn mowers, the RM4000E and RM2000E. Designed to take the effort out of lawn care, these smart mowers can handle areas up to 4000m² and 2000m² respectively. Priced at £2,099 for the RM4000E and £1,699 for the RM2000E, both models can be purchased from Ego's online store.

I don’t care how many times I see one – I will always get excited when a new robot lawn mower launches. They might be more common these days, but I genuinely think they’re an incredible bit of kit that most people don’t even realise they’re missing out on.

That said, there’s something extra exciting about a big-name brand jumping into the robot mower game for the first time, and this time, it’s Ego’s turn. Hot off the heels of launching its biggest cordless lawn mower yet, Ego is back with not one, but two brand new robotic mowers.

The Ego RM4000E and RM2000E are both designed to take the hassle out of mowing by automating lawn care for spaces up to 4000m² and 2000m² respectively.

(Image credit: Ego)

Both models are wired mowers and feature systematic mowing technology, meaning they cut in neat, parallel tracks for efficient coverage – especially handy for awkward or complex lawn layouts. On top of that, smart GPS navigation ensures even wear across the lawn and prevents patchy grass near the charging station. They’re also capable of handling steep gradients, which makes them perfect for more challenging terrain.

Controlling them seems to be super easy as well. Each mower features an intuitive 3.5-inch colour touchscreen, and the Ego Connect App lets you monitor, adjust and schedule mowing from anywhere in the world via cellular connection. The mowers also come fully equipped with rain, lift and tilt sensors, as well as GPS tracking for anti-theft protection.

The RM4000E is priced at £2,099, whilst the RM2000E comes in at £1,699 – making both models a solid mid-range option for the features they pack in. Needless to say, I’m excited about these, and it looks like they could be amongst the best robot lawn mowers very soon.

(Image credit: Ego)