The wait is over – Ego has finally launched its first-ever robot lawn mowers
Yep, there's two
QUICK SUMMARY
Ego has officially announced the launch of its first-ever robot lawn mowers, the RM4000E and RM2000E. Designed to take the effort out of lawn care, these smart mowers can handle areas up to 4000m² and 2000m² respectively.
Priced at £2,099 for the RM4000E and £1,699 for the RM2000E, both models can be purchased from Ego's online store.
I don’t care how many times I see one – I will always get excited when a new robot lawn mower launches. They might be more common these days, but I genuinely think they’re an incredible bit of kit that most people don’t even realise they’re missing out on.
That said, there’s something extra exciting about a big-name brand jumping into the robot mower game for the first time, and this time, it’s Ego’s turn. Hot off the heels of launching its biggest cordless lawn mower yet, Ego is back with not one, but two brand new robotic mowers.
The Ego RM4000E and RM2000E are both designed to take the hassle out of mowing by automating lawn care for spaces up to 4000m² and 2000m² respectively.
Both models are wired mowers and feature systematic mowing technology, meaning they cut in neat, parallel tracks for efficient coverage – especially handy for awkward or complex lawn layouts. On top of that, smart GPS navigation ensures even wear across the lawn and prevents patchy grass near the charging station. They’re also capable of handling steep gradients, which makes them perfect for more challenging terrain.
Controlling them seems to be super easy as well. Each mower features an intuitive 3.5-inch colour touchscreen, and the Ego Connect App lets you monitor, adjust and schedule mowing from anywhere in the world via cellular connection. The mowers also come fully equipped with rain, lift and tilt sensors, as well as GPS tracking for anti-theft protection.
The RM4000E is priced at £2,099, whilst the RM2000E comes in at £1,699 – making both models a solid mid-range option for the features they pack in. Needless to say, I’m excited about these, and it looks like they could be amongst the best robot lawn mowers very soon.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Aldi's robot lawn mower is back this week – you won't believe the price
Revived by popular demand
-
Govee's new Matter-compatible outdoor lights are here – but the design might surprise you
What do you think?
-
Choosing the right robot lawn mower: wired vs. boundary-free explained
There’s more to consider than you might think
-
Ego debuts its largest lawn mower yet – and it's a cut above the rest
This is seriously next-level
-
I tested Philips Hue’s most controversial outdoor smart light – here's what shocked me
It's pricey and a pain to set up...but is it worth it?
-
Worx Nitro WG761E 80V lawn mower review: cordless power meets petrol performance
Big power, no fumes – the Worx Nitro might just be the ultimate cordless mower
-
This Meross smart sprinkler makes it easier to water your garden – and it’s surprisingly affordable
The Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer waters your garden for you
-
Stiga's new robot lawn mowers have an unbelievably easy setup process
This is about as effortless as it gets