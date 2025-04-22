Ego debuts its largest lawn mower yet – and it's a cut above the rest

QUICK SUMMARY Ego has launched its biggest mower yet – the LM2236E-SP 55cm kit – featuring a rugged composite deck, push-button start, self-propelled drive and variable speed for effortless mowing. Priced at £1,199 (around $1,500), it includes a 10.0Ah battery and rapid charger, cutting up to 2000m² per charge.

Ego Power+ has just dropped its latest lawn mower, and it's the brand's biggest model to date. Meet the LM2236E-SP 55cm mower kit, the first in Ego’s lineup to feature a super tough composite deck, making it a seriously exciting new addition for lawn lovers everywhere.

With a push-button start, self-propelled drive and variable speed control, it'll allow mowing to become less of a chore and more of a glide. It’s ideal for garden enthusiasts of all experience levels and definitely holds its own among the best cordless mowers out there.

Retailing at £1,199 (around $1,500), the kit includes a 10.0Ah battery and rapid charger, all available directly from Ego's official store.

(Image credit: Ego)

You’ll find thoughtful touches throughout, including 8-position spring-loaded height adjustment (25–100mm), Select Cut multi-blade system for toggling between mulching or collecting, and an optional side discharge accessory for quick cleanup. There’s even a telescopic handle with a quick-release lever for easy access to the collection bag, as well as powerful LED headlights for any evening mow sessions.

Joerg Bauerle, Product Manager for Ego, said: “We are delighted to introduce the 55cm mower to our portfolio. Not only is it more durable, but it is also stronger and lighter in weight compared to other mowers on the market due to the introduction of a super composite deck."

(Image credit: Ego)