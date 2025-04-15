Eufy’s latest robot vacuum doubles as a portable deep cleaner for spot cleaning
A global first in home cleaning tech
QUICK SUMMARY
Eufy has just unveiled the E28, the world’s first robot vacuum to feature a detachable portable deep cleaner built into its all-in-one station, perfect for tackling stairs, furniture, and carpet spots.
Launching on 23rd, it debuts alongside the E25, a nearly identical model minus the portable cleaner.
We’ve seen some of the best robot vacuums from Eufy over the past few years, with the Omni S1 Pro currently positioned as the best premium pick in our buying guide. However, Eufy has just dropped a brand-new model, and it’s honestly unlike anything we’ve seen before.
At first glance, the Eufy E28 looks like your standard high-end robovac with an all-in-one docking station, but this thing is way more than meets the eye. Hidden in the Omni station is the world's first detachable portable deep cleaner, which can be used to clean up spots on carpets, stairs or even the sofa. It’s basically like getting two powerful cleaners in one sleek unit.
Launched alongside it is the Eufy E25, which is pretty much the same but comes without detachable FlexiOne portable deep cleaner. So if you can live without that feature, the E25 might be a solid alternative.
The E28's mop spins at 180 rpm, and its HydroJet syste cleans the roller mop 360 times per minute. It also brings the heat with 20,000 Pa of turbo suction, making it more than capable of deep-cleaning both carpets and hard floors like a pro.
The Eufy E28 is officially slated to launch on 23rd April, although it’s still unclear exactly which regions that date applies to. In the meantime, eager buyers can get early access by unlocking a special part of Eufy’s website, which lets you pre-order both the E28 and the E25. That said, it’ll cost you around $10/£10 to unlock the page, so bare that in mind before you get your wallet out.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
