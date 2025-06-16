Samsung debuts its lightest cordless vacuum yet – but this is the feature you’ll love most

QUICK SUMMARY Samsung has launched the Bespoke AI Jet Lite cordless stick vacuum cleaner. It’s lighter than its predecessors, but still has incredible power and an All-in-One Clean Station.

Samsung has just launched its latest cordless vacuum cleaner , and it might be my favourite model yet. The new Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite is a lighter and more advanced version of the Bespoke AI Jet family, but it's the All-in-One Clean Station that you should really be excited about.

Earlier this year, Samsung announced the launch of the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra , dubbed the world’s most powerful cordless stick vacuum with 400W of power. While impressive and stylish, the design was a bit too heavy for some users, so if that was the case for you, you’ll love this new vacuum from Samsung.

The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite is a lighter model of its predecessor, but despite its smaller size, it’s still undeniably powerful. When in handheld mode, the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite weighs just 1.45kg which is a huge reduction compared to its previous model.

In full size, the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite is still under 3kg, and the lightweight design makes it easier to move around, and carry up and down the stairs. The size and weight is also better for getting into hard-to-reach areas, including the top of cabinets and in between blinds.

(Image credit: Samsung)

While you might think the smaller size would affect its performance, the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite is actually equipped with a HexaJet motor that offers 280W of suction that rotates up to 140,000rpm. Samsung has also added AI technology to its new vacuum, including an AI Cleaning Mode that adjusts the suction when the vacuum recognises different floor types, brush load and air pressure.

But what I’m most impressed by – and what you will be too – is the All-in-One Clean Station. This cleaning station comes with most Samsung Bespoke vacuum cleaners, and I got to see it in action when I visited the World of Samsung back in March. Rather than messing around with the dustbin, the cleaning station takes care of this for you.

When the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite is put into the All-in-One Clean Station, it immediately starts charging while emptying the bin for you. While it does make a bit of noise, the station doesn’t release any dust and traps particles and bacteria to keep your home extra clean.

The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite is available to buy today at Samsung for £949 / $899.99.

