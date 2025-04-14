5 reasons you should be excited about the brand new Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra
Not sure if it’s obvious... but I can't wait to try it
Us vacuum cleaner fanatics received some exciting news last week, with Samsung announcing the launch of its brand new AI-powered cordless vacuum cleaner. It's been two years since the brand's last vacuum release, so this one's been a very welcome addition to the lineup.
If you haven’t seen it yet, the new Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is already being dubbed the world’s most powerful cordless stick vacuum, boasting a massive 400W of suction power. If you’ve checked out my guide on the top five features to look for in cordless vacuums, you’ll know just how impressive that is.
Naturally, I’m super excited about it – and I’m guessing you are too. That means I’ve rounded up the five features I’m most looking forward to trying in the hope they’ll get you just as excited as I am.
1. It has an incredibly high suction power
As mentioned, the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra has one of the most powerful suction powers we've seen. That’s thanks to Samsung’s new HexaJet Motor, which features a second-stage diffuser and a thinner impeller to boost airflow and improve motor efficiency.
To put that into perspective, its predecessor – the Samsung 2023 Bespoke Jet AI – had 280W. Even the latest Dyson Gen5detect tops out at 280W, meaning Samsung has not only outdone itself but also one of Dyson’s best-selling vacuums at the same time.
2. It uses AI to adjust cleaning power
This upgraded version of Samsung’s AI Cleaning Mode doesn’t just detect floor types. It also analyses brush load and vacuuming air pressure to intelligently adjust cleaning power depending on the surface and even which brush head you’re using.
We’ve seen similar AI tech in Shark’s Detect range, but this one takes it to another level in terms of customisation and adaptability.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
3. It comes with two different batteries
The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra comes with not one, but two batteries. The large-capacity battery delivers up to 100 minutes of cleaning time, and there’s a lighter option that gives you 60 minutes. That’s up to 160 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning.
Whether you’re doing a full-house deep clean or just a quick tidy-up, you can choose the battery that fits the job – and never get caught short mid-session.
4. It comes with an all-in-one station
Yes, more and more vacuums now come with emptying and charging stations, but Samsung’s Clean Station really stands out. It empties the dustbin automatically, traps 99.999% of fine dust, and even closes the dustbin cover for you.
5. You can customise its settings via the SmartThings App
With the SmartThings App, you’ll be able to control multiple functions, track cleaning history, and run a smart self-diagnosis that offers personalised maintenance advice. This kind of connectivity is one of the best things about Samsung’s Bespoke range – and don’t even get me started on its washing machines.
I’ll be reviewing the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra in full over the next few weeks, so stay tuned to see whether it truly earns its spot among the best cordless vacuum cleaners out there.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
