I'm an expert and here are 5 must-have features to look out for in a cordless vacuum cleaner
Hoping to buy a new cordless vac? Here's all you need to know
With so many cordless vacuum cleaners on the market, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. While some brands are well-known for making the best cordless vacuum cleaners, finding the best one for your needs isn’t always straightforward.
As T3’s resident vacuum cleaner expert, I’ve put together the five key features you should look for before making a purchase. They may seem simple, but if you want to achieve a truly spotless home, these are the must-have features you shouldn’t overlook.
Keep reading to discover what they are – and how to find the best cordless vacuum for you.
1. Impressive battery life
This may seem obvious, but the biggest advantage of a cordless vacuum cleaner is its battery life. Ideally, you’ll want a model that offers at least 60 minutes of runtime per charge, and anything beyond that is a bonus.
High-end models often come with removable batteries for extended use, with some brands like Shark including a double battery pack, allowing you to use one whilst charging the other for uninterrupted cleaning.
Additionally, shorter charging times (under 4 hours) are ideal for quick recharges, though this will depend on the power level of the model you choose.
2. Strong suction power
When choosing a vacuum, especially if you have pets, strong suction power is essential. Suction is typically measured in Air Watts (AW), and a good baseline is between 150–200 AW. For more demanding tasks or heavy-duty jobs, look for models with 200 AW or higher.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It’s also worth considering vacuums with multiple power modes to handle different surfaces effectively. If you suffer from allergies, you should also choose a model with HEPA filtration to trap dust and allergens.
3. Easy manoeuvrability
A lightweight design is key when it comes to cordless vacuum cleaners, as it helps prevent arm fatigue during longer cleaning sessions. Many newer models also feature flex technology, allowing the tube connecting the main body to the floor head to bend in the middle. This makes it much easier to clean under furniture without straining or bending over.
If this sounds like a feature you'd appreciate, check out the Ultenic U16 Flex and Shark PowerDetect – two exciting new models released in 2024.
4. Large dustbin capacity
A larger dustbin means less frequent emptying, so if convenience is a priority, opt for a model with a bigger capacity. Some high-end vacuums, like the Samsung Bespoke Jet Plus Pro, come with an auto-empty station, which automatically transfers debris into a larger container. This means you’ll only need to empty it every 90 days instead of after every use.
You should also look for a vacuum with an easy-empty mechanism – ideally, a one-button release – to minimise mess and prevent dust clouds.
5. Plenty of attachments
To get the most out of your cordless vacuum cleaner, choose a model with a variety of useful attachments. Look for tools like a crevice tool, dusting brush and pet hair tool, which allow you to tackle different surfaces with ease.
These attachments also let you convert the vacuum into a handheld unit, making it perfect for cleaning furniture, car interiors and other hard-to-reach areas.
Take a look at vacuum cleaner attachments explained: how should we use them and what are they designed for next.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Beats unleashes the Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart-tracking tech, new colours and 45-hour battery life
Engineered for the athlete, tuned for your heart
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review: The king of workout headphones returns with a bang
Beats’ long-awaited Powerbeats Pro 2 bring active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and Apple’s H2 chip to the gym – alongside some unexpected surprises
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Your lawn will be permanently damaged if mowed now, according to an expert
If you're considering making the cut – think again
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Shark upgrades its PowerPro vacuum with floor detect technology – and pet owners will love it
Shark relaunches its PowerPro cordless stick vacuum
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Shark PowerDetect Cordless Pet review: the best cordless vacuum cleaner of 2024
Discover why Shark's new cordless vacuum is the best of the best
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Sleep expert reveals shocking reason why you should make your bed every day
It's more important thank you'd think!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Ultenic U16 Flex review: my favourite cordless vacuum cleaner got an upgrade
Will the Ultenic U16 Flex live up to its predecessor? Let's find out
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Vacuum cleaner attachments explained: how should we use them and what are they designed for?
If you're baffled at the thought of using different vacuum cleaner attachments, we're here to help
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Tineco's new wet and dry vacuum cleaner can recline by 180 degrees
Vacuuming will become even easier with this latest model
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
10 places you’re forgetting to vacuum, according to an expert
When was the last time you vacuumed one of these areas?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published