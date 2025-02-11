I'm an expert and here are 5 must-have features to look out for in a cordless vacuum cleaner

With so many cordless vacuum cleaners on the market, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. While some brands are well-known for making the best cordless vacuum cleaners, finding the best one for your needs isn’t always straightforward.

As T3’s resident vacuum cleaner expert, I’ve put together the five key features you should look for before making a purchase. They may seem simple, but if you want to achieve a truly spotless home, these are the must-have features you shouldn’t overlook.

Keep reading to discover what they are – and how to find the best cordless vacuum for you.

1. Impressive battery life

This may seem obvious, but the biggest advantage of a cordless vacuum cleaner is its battery life. Ideally, you’ll want a model that offers at least 60 minutes of runtime per charge, and anything beyond that is a bonus.

High-end models often come with removable batteries for extended use, with some brands like Shark including a double battery pack, allowing you to use one whilst charging the other for uninterrupted cleaning.

Additionally, shorter charging times (under 4 hours) are ideal for quick recharges, though this will depend on the power level of the model you choose.

2. Strong suction power

When choosing a vacuum, especially if you have pets, strong suction power is essential. Suction is typically measured in Air Watts (AW), and a good baseline is between 150–200 AW. For more demanding tasks or heavy-duty jobs, look for models with 200 AW or higher.

It’s also worth considering vacuums with multiple power modes to handle different surfaces effectively. If you suffer from allergies, you should also choose a model with HEPA filtration to trap dust and allergens.

3. Easy manoeuvrability

A lightweight design is key when it comes to cordless vacuum cleaners, as it helps prevent arm fatigue during longer cleaning sessions. Many newer models also feature flex technology, allowing the tube connecting the main body to the floor head to bend in the middle. This makes it much easier to clean under furniture without straining or bending over.

If this sounds like a feature you'd appreciate, check out the Ultenic U16 Flex and Shark PowerDetect – two exciting new models released in 2024.

4. Large dustbin capacity

A larger dustbin means less frequent emptying, so if convenience is a priority, opt for a model with a bigger capacity. Some high-end vacuums, like the Samsung Bespoke Jet Plus Pro, come with an auto-empty station, which automatically transfers debris into a larger container. This means you’ll only need to empty it every 90 days instead of after every use.

You should also look for a vacuum with an easy-empty mechanism – ideally, a one-button release – to minimise mess and prevent dust clouds.

5. Plenty of attachments

To get the most out of your cordless vacuum cleaner, choose a model with a variety of useful attachments. Look for tools like a crevice tool, dusting brush and pet hair tool, which allow you to tackle different surfaces with ease.

These attachments also let you convert the vacuum into a handheld unit, making it perfect for cleaning furniture, car interiors and other hard-to-reach areas.

