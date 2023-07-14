Save £600 on the Bespoke Jet™ AI, Samsung's most powerful cordless vacuum yet

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung have really been treating us this week. Despite not having any Amazon Prime Day deals, they surprised us yesterday with huge discounts across most of their range. Well, they haven't stopped there...

Whilst it doesn't currently have a space on our 2023 best cordless vacuums, you may still have heard of the new Samsung Bespoke Jet™ AI, unveiled only a few weeks ago. Samsung have announced today that shoppers are able to save up to £600 (yep, you heard that right!) when pre-ordering the impressive vacuum cleaner. On top of a huge £400 pre-ordering discount, shoppers can also claim an extra £200 off when recycling their old vacuum. With an RRP of £1199 ($999), that makes it half price! Wow!

With up to 280W of suction power, a self-emptying enhanced All-in-One Clean Station™ and artificial intelligence (AI), it doesn't get much better than this. The Bespoke Jet™ AI also features the powerful HexaJet Motor which, with up to 280W of suction power making it Samsung’s most powerful cordless vacuum to date.

In order to allow users to clean for longer without stopping to charge, the Bespoke Jet™ AI offers up to 100 minutes of usage, the longest single battery runtime of any Samsung cordless stick vacuum. There’s also an additional lightweight battery for easy daily spot cleaning.

With Samsung’s AI Optimum Tech, the Bespoke Jet™ AI provides a more effective cleaning experience while catering to a diverse range of environments. Its AI Cleaning Mode allows it to determine the floor type in order to provide both optimised cleaning and maximum battery efficiency. The Bespoke Jet™ AI is the first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to feature an AI verification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organisation.

The Bespoke Jet™ AI’s upgraded All-in-One Clean Station™ harnesses Air Pulse technology to automatically empty the dustbin for quicker and more hygienic cleaning. Alongside this, the All-in-One Clean Station™ offers more powerful dust management performance with a 99.999% Multi-layered Filtration System for trapping fine dust and an improved hair removal rate of 99%.

In addition to the Bespoke Jet™ AI’s AI Cleaning Mode, SmartThings and Smart Wi-Fi connectivity lets users customise their vacuum and its functions while maintaining peak performance through the smart self-diagnosis function, providing more effective cleaning experiences.

Pre-orders are currently available and general sale of the Bespoke Jet™ AI will go live on Samsung.com from the 26th July. However, if I were you, I'd grab that £600 saving now before it's too late! Go, go, go!

Save £400 when you pre-order the Bespoke Jet™ AI using code BESPOKE400. Plus an EXTRA £200 off when you recycle your old one for free.

*Purchase by 25.07.23. Enter discount code at checkout. Not in conjunction with any other offer with exception of Trade up. While stocks last.