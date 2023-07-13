Prime Day is over but Samsung still has up to 50% off these vacuum cleaners

Prime Day may be done and dusted but Samsung is still in the game

Amazon Prime Day was officially over when midnight struck yesterday and we hope you managed to grab those bargains before time was up. Whatever you may have been looking for, there were many deals that were certainly hard to say no to. 

This year, Amazon really treated us with the wide range of vacuum cleaners  in the Prime Day deals. From Dyson to Shark, there were a number of top-rated vacuums which were heavily discounted. However, whilst these discounts were meant to finish at midnight, we've actually woken up to many of these deals still active! for example, the top 3 Dyson vacuum cleaners that were discounted are still available at the same price now. 

Although, it gets even more exciting. Samsung was one brand that didn't have any discounts on Amazon yesterday, making the team at T3 rather disappointed. It was clearly all a trick though as they've just announced huge savings across most of their vacuum cleaners the day after Prime Day has ended! Sneaky, right? 

There are discounts of up to 50% across most of their range, including two of their very recent models. 

Have a look if you don't believe us!

90 Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and Mop:  was £629.99

Samsung Jet 90 Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and Mop: was £629.99, now £379 at Amazon (save £250)
Save a huge 40% with the Samsung Jet 90 Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner and Mop! With up to 60 minutes of run time, you can vacuum the whole house thanks to the long-lasting battery and Z Station stand-alone charger. Available in silver!

Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum:  was £349.99

Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £349.99, now £181.49 at Amazon (save £168)
Save 48% with the Samsung Jet™ 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum! With up to 40 minutes run time, it also includes a Jet Fit brush with swivel head to easily change direction. Ideal vacuum cleaner for pet owners! Available in silver.

Check price: Samsung £199 (cheaper on Amazon!)

Samsung Jet™ 60 Turbo Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner:  was £319.99

Samsung Jet™ 60 Turbo Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £319.99, now £199.99 at Amazon (save £120)
Save 38% with the Samsung Jet™ 60 Turbo Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner! Its lightweight design ensures maximum and easy control with up to 40 minutes run time. Available in a lovely violet colour!

Currently sold out on Samsung!

was £300

Samsung Jet™ 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleanerwas £300, now £210.99 (save £90)
Save 30% with one of Samsung's latest models, the Samsung Jet™ 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Available in mint, it includes a Mini Motorised Tool to remove fine dust and pet hair and has up to 60 minutes of run time.

Check price: Samsung £299 (cheaper on Amazon as well!)

Samsung Jet™ 70 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner:  was £269.99

Samsung Jet™ 70 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was £269.99, now £249.99 at Amazon (save £20)
Whilst this might only seem a small saving, it's actually the lowest that the Samsung Jet™ 70 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has even been on Amazon. It includes a Soft Action Brush, making it perfect for hard floors.

Did you know Samsung released their newest model, the Bespoke Jet™ AI Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, very recently? It didn't make today's deals but it's certainly one to check out if you're interested!

