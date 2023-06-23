Best Prime Day Vacuum Cleaner deals 2023: discounts on Shark, eufy and Gtech

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day sale is taking place over 11th-12th July 2023, giving Prime members access to exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of leading brands and popular products.

While we wait for the official sales launch, Amazon is sure to treat both Prime and non-Prime members with early deals but we'll have to wait and see. The early deals will give us a good idea of what to expect in this year’s Prime Day sale with predicted price drops on home and kitchen items, including vacuum cleaners.

Browse Vacuum Cleaner deals at Amazon

Vacuum cleaners can lean towards the more expensive side, depending on the brand and specifications that you’re looking for. But during Prime Day, you can find some of the best vacuum cleaners at the lowest prices, so if you’re in need of an upgrade or replacement, the Prime Day sale is the best place to look.

To help you find the best deals in the Prime Day 2023 sale, we’ve rounded up the latest vacuum cleaner discounts you can find this year, including models from Dyson, Shark, Henry and more.

Early Prime Day Vacuum Cleaner deals 2023

Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner HZ500UK: £249.99 , £179 at Amazon

Get 28% off on the Shark HZ500UK Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. This corded stick vacuum uses the Shark DuoClean floorhead to deeply and professional clean all floor types. Comes with Multi-Surface and Crevice tools.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner: £461.12 , £447.23 at Amazon

Save on the Dyson Cyclone V10 in this Prime Day deal. This vacuum cleaner has 3 cleaning modes and uses patented Dyson technology to create a cleaner and more hygienic home.

Tower T513002 VL50 Pro 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: £129.99 , £113.46 at Amazon

Get 13% off the Tower Pro 3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum with Cyclonic Suction. The powerful motorised floor head sucks up dust and dirt from all floor types, and easily cleans up pet hair.

Gtech Multi MK2 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner: £170 , £148.58 at Amazon

This Prime Day, the Gtech Multi MK2 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is included in the sale. It's super versatile with its cordless, bagless and lightweight capabilities and functions.

What to expect from Prime Day Vacuum Cleaner deals 2023

(Image credit: Amazon)

Following the success of vacuum cleaner sales last year, we’d put good money on more makers and models being included in this year’s sale. Here’s what to expect from Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals in 2023.

One of the bestselling products from the 2022 Prime Day sale was Shark cordless vacuum cleaners so we predict many deals on cordless options this year. Cordless vacuum cleaners are incredibly handy as they have a great amount of power and you don’t have to worry about getting tangled up in wires. Dyson, Shark, Miele and other vacuum cleaner brands all have cordless devices so keep your eye out for discounts on these this year.

However, if you want to save more money on vacuum cleaners , it could be worth looking for a corded vacuum cleaner. If you’re not too fussed about dealing with a cord, corded vacuum cleaners are bound to have extra discounts as they’re not as in demand as the cordless versions. This can definitely see you save extra cash on a new model so it’s worth considering if you’re on a tight budget.

Robot vacuums have become increasingly popular over the years. Let’s be honest, vacuuming isn’t the most fun task so having the machine do it for you is definitely a win-win. The best robot vacuum cleaners are bound to be on sale this Prime Day with deals on models from iRobot, Eufy and Ecovacs.

Since we’ve mentioned brands, let’s look into what manufacturers will have the biggest price drops. As we said previously, Shark was a big seller last year and we’ve seen many offers on corded, cordless and handheld Shark vacuums in the early deals. Not one to miss out, Dyson will most likely be involved too (and you can browse these Prime Day Dyson deals), and other brands we can already see discounted in the Prime Day sale include Henry, Vax, Miele and Ecovacs.