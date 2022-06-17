How to save money on vacuum cleaners

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The cost of living crisis has massively affected the way we spend money. From phone bills to food shops, streaming subscriptions to broadband packages, everyone has had to re-evaluate their spending habits, and this includes buying essentials or things we need to replace.

As T3’s Deals Writer & Shopping Expert, I’ve been sharing some of my top tips on how to save money and how to find the best deals. I’ve tackled a lot of must-have purchases already, like phone plans (opens in new tab), broadband (opens in new tab), laptops (opens in new tab), TVs (opens in new tab) and streaming services (opens in new tab) and now I’m tackling one of the biggest household appliances: vacuum cleaners.

I don’t know about you but vacuum cleaners and other cleaning equipment are one of the most boring things to buy! However, they are essential to keeping your house clean and dust-free, especially for those who suffer from allergies. Depending on the make, model and manufacturer, the best vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) can also be a little on the expensive side which is why many people avoid replacing theirs or buying one in the first place.

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner but don’t want to spend too much, here are 5 ways to save money on vacuum cleaners, including shopping the sales and looking after your old one.

1. Consider what kind of vacuum cleaner you need

Before you start shopping, it’s always important to make a list of what kind of vacuum cleaner you need. A lot of people rush to the big-name brands and spend a ridiculous amount of money on a vacuum cleaner which isn’t suited to their needs and is a little too high-tech for their space. To avoid this, here are a few things to consider before you head to the checkout.

The size of your space

Similar to furniture, it’s important to think about the size of your house and flat before you buy a vacuum cleaner. If you have a small home or not much carpet, it could be better to choose a smaller machine that can cover it easily and doesn’t take up too much room. On the other hand, if your house is quite big, you’re going to want to look for a vacuum that can easily tackle the size of your home without too much strain or pressure.

Corded or cordless?

Next up is whether you want a corded or cordless vacuum cleaner. Cordless options are very popular and the best cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) make cleaning easy and versatile, without having to worry about dragging around a cord. However, as cordless are quite high in demand, they’ll typically be a little pricier than corded models so it could be worth considering a device with a cord to save some extra cash. Corded vacuums are also handy for smaller flats and houses as you won’t get tangled as much as you would in a bigger house.

Multiple functions & attachments

Most vacuum cleaners will come with extra attachments like different brush heads and cleaning tools. They’re included in your vacuum cleaner purchase and they make it easy to move between floor types and hard-to-reach areas. In addition to this, many vacuums can be converted from upright to handheld. This eliminates the need for an extra device like a handheld vacuum cleaner (opens in new tab) so saves you wasting money on unnecessary cleaning supplies.

Brand

Finally, it’s definitely worth considering the brand when it comes to vacuum cleaners. Like TVs and laptops, vacuums are big investment purchases so you want to know that you’re getting the real deal and something that will get the job done. The big name brands will be more expensive so it’s worth exploring all brand options and what they’re known for. Dyson and Shark definitely take the crown when it comes to performance, range of devices and cleaning features. However, they can be a bit pricey so it’s worth having a look at Henry, Vax and Miele who have strong options at slightly lower prices.

(Image credit: No Revisions / Unsplash)

2. Think: Is a vacuum cleaner the best for this mess?

We’re all guilty of getting out the vacuum cleaner to hoover up the smallest of messes. It’s convenient and does the job for you so I don’t blame you for going for the easier option. However, by doing this, you can clog up your vacuum which means you need to clean it more frequently or you can rack up your energy bills by using extra power. So, next time you spill cereal on the floor, reach for a broom or a dustpan and brush to clean it up instead.

3. Shop the sales

Once you’ve narrowed down what vacuum you need, it’s time to start shopping. Almost every month, there are tons of discounted vacuum cleaners in the sales. Big name brands and popular models are often included in sales from select retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis, or from the brand website.

If you’re in need of a new vacuum cleaner, take a look at the Daily Deals section on Amazon (opens in new tab). You can often find vacuums that have had hundreds of pounds taken off the original price, and you can find exclusive or limited edition models. The Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022 sale is coming up in July and due to the success of Shark vacuum cleaners last year, we anticipate there being lots of cheap vacuum deals this year too.

If you have a particular brand in mind, you should definitely look at their website for exclusive deals. On the Shark (opens in new tab) website, you can find vacuum cleaners, mops and other cleaning products on sale at huge discounted prices, as well as specially designed cleaning bundles. See the best Shark vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) for more.

It’s also good to check the sales during big sales seasons and months where cleaning is a hot topic. For example, spring is the time when everyone is thinking of spring cleaning so you can find lots of cleaning deals around then. Christmas and New Years is also a good time to look for offers on vacuum cleaners as everyone is thinking of resolutions and having a fresh start to the new year.

(Image credit: Dyson)

4. Buy replacement parts for your current vacuum

If you have a vacuum cleaner that’s still in good condition but has a part that’s broken, rather than replace the whole thing, shop for replacement parts. It doesn’t make sense and is a huge waste of money to replace an entire unit when a very small part of it doesn’t work anymore, so make sure you look for replacements online or in stores.

Both Shark and Dyson have special sections on their websites for replacement parts, including parts for discontinued or out of stock items so you can keep your old vac working for longer. As you can see from Dyson replacement parts (opens in new tab), you can select the vacuum you have and find new parts like filters, wands, brush tools, bins, docking stations, batteries and more. See the best Dyson vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) for more. Retailers will also have replacement parts that are typically refurbished which is cheaper but might need replacing quicker.

5. Clean your old vacuum cleaner

If you really can’t afford a new vacuum cleaner anytime soon, it’s a good idea to look after and clean your old one. The majority of the time, vacuum cleaners break because they’re not being cleaned enough or taken care of properly. This is just one of the 9 mistakes everyone makes with vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) which can affect how well you clean your home.

To avoid your vacuum cleaner clogging, you need to be emptying it regularly. While emptying the vacuum bin isn’t a particularly fun job, this can push your vacuum cleaner to capacity and make it break easier. Another thing is to check the brush heads to make sure nothing is tangled or in the way. As someone who has long hair, the suction on my vacuum tends to struggle everyone now and again because the hair gets stuck inside. By cleaning the brush head, you can avoid this.

It’s also important to remember that while a vacuum cleaner can suck up almost everything, there are things it definitely shouldn’t suck up. Avoid using your hoover for spilled liquids, wet mud and big fragments of glass so the inside of your vacuum doesn’t get too affected. You should also be storing your vacuum cleaner properly and if you have a cord, winding it appropriately so you don’t damage it.