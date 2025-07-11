I've waited ages for this iPad deal – but now it only has a few hours left

Believe it or not, even as a long-time tech reviewer there are plenty of devices that I still have to watch out for in sales events if I want to get my hands on them. In some cases, I've been waiting years for a chance to get one for a good price, and that certainly applies to the basic Apple iPad.

Sure, an iPad Air is more powerful, but all me and my girlfriend really need is a simple tablet for travelling with, and the iPad seems perfect, but is rarely discounted. So, imagine my pleasure this morning when I found an Amazon Prime Day deal to help out – now the only challenge is to work out if I actually have the budget, before the deal ends at the end of today.

Apple iPad UK Deal

Apple iPad: was £329 now £284 at Amazon The standard iPad's latest model, with a healthy 14% discount. This doesn't make it a truly cheap tablet, by any stretch, but it's great if you were already planning to buy one.

Apple iPad USA Deal

Apple iPad: was $349 now $279 at Amazon In the US you get a slightly better deal, too, with a full 20% knocked off the iPad's price to take it further towards mid-range pricing.

I've long been a fan of the basic iPad, and remain convinced that the vast majority of users don't need much more than it. As I mentioned before, the iPad Air and iPad Pro have more power to spare, but the simple fact is that the bulk of people don't need that power, because they don't edit videos, game heavily or work from their iPad.

Rather, most of us just want a tablet that we can watch movies, YouTube and TV on, whether it's curled up in bed or while we're travelling, to avoid relying on in-flight entertainment screens that almost always look pretty terrible.

My girlfriend currently has an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet from a good few years ago, and I've been looking to upgrade it for a while, which means I'm bookmarking this iPad deal for after I check my bank balance, later. I'm not saying I'll definitely buy it, but I'm extremely tempted.

The only problem is that this is now the final day of Prime Day, which Amazon stretched to four days this time around – so I don't have long to decide, and neither do you!