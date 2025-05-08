Don't buy this cheap Apple Watch dupe – the real deal is discounted at Amazon!
It's easy to be swayed by a bargain, but the real deal might be better here
You might not know it, but Amazon is running a series of deals right now, including some on a range of top tech. And fortunately for you, we've been trawling through the listings, hunting for the best deals to help you buy only the best bits.
One product which caught our eye early on was what looks a lot like an Apple Watch, for just £21.98! It's not, though, and despite the good value it looks like, we think the real deal is a much better option here.
The current flagship in the Apple Watch collection, this model offers all manner of brilliant features at an unheard of price!
With Alexa built in, an IP68 water resistance rating and some decent sounding features, it's easy to see why this is a popular pick. Still, we'd wager the real deal is the sensible pick for most people.
That's because the Apple Watch Series 10 – yep, the latest version of the iconic smartwatch – is currently discounted, with a whopping £100 slashed from the price tag. That means you'll be able to pick one up for just £299 – a serious bargain in the world of Apple.
That snags you the 42mm version of the world's thinnest Apple Watch. Sitting just 9.7mm tall is no joke, and should help to ensure you get the most comfortable wearing experience possible.
It also features a larger display – about 30% bigger than previous models – while there's fast charging on offer too. That sees an 80% charge recovered in around half an hour – perfect for those who need to get going quickly without waiting around to juice up their watch.
You'll also enjoy smart health tracking features. This model gives you the opportunity to take an ECG at any time, allowing you to get a clear picture of your heart health. Plus, in conjunction with the new Vitals app, you'll get even more insight into how you sleep.
It's not often you see discounts on Apple products which are still the flagship. Usually, the brand offers cut-price accessories or other incentives, rather than cutting the price of its devices.
That makes this something of a rarity, but one which you should jump on. If you're in the market for a flagship Apple Watch, this is the one to get.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
