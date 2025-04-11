OnePlus Watch 3 lands in the UK with a flurry of freebies and a huge discount
The new titanium-clad smartwatch brings 120-hour battery life, ECG health checks, and some serious launch offers
The OnePlus Watch 3 is officially on sale in the UK, and OnePlus is kicking things off with a barrage of offers that make its latest flagship smartwatch hard to ignore.
It was initially planned for a February launch but got delayed due to a manufacturing error involving a misspelled "Made in China" engraving on the backplate.
With the issue resolved, the wearable is now available worldwide, including the UK, Canada, parts of Europe, US and more.
In the UK, it's priced at £269, and is already available at a reduced price of £219 if you buy it directly from the brand, thanks to a generous £50 launch discount.
Available in two striking colours – Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium – the OnePlus Watch 3 isn't just a pretty face; this wearable is built to impress.
In our 5-star OnePlus Watch 3 review, we said, "[It] is a winning balance of style, smarts, and battery life."
Indeed, this is OnePlus’ most powerful smartwatch to date, designed to support your fitness, wellness and lifestyle with a suite of impressive new features.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Battery life has been stretched to a remarkable 120 hours. You’ll also find dual-frequency GPS, military-grade durability, a new rotating crown for easier control, and a sapphire crystal face framed by stainless steel and titanium.
The big feature upgrade with this launch is the full activation of 60S Health Check-in with ECG, now live in the UK (this feature is not yet available in the US).
Part of the new 360 Mind and Body platform, OnePlus’ latest all-in-one health suite is designed to help you stay on top of your physical and mental wellbeing.
To sweeten the deal, OnePlus is offering a choice of free gifts with every OnePlus Watch 3 order.
Shoppers can pick between the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro (normally £79.99), a premium strap worth £34.99, or a charging base worth £29.99 – all at no extra cost.
Trade-in customers can get an additional £30 off, and there are stacked bundle deals across other OnePlus gear too, including up to 50% off the OnePlus Watch 2 if bought together.
All the launch deals are live now and run until 30 April 2025, or until stock runs out.
Head over to OnePlus for full terms, bundle options and to secure your early adopter perks.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Future YouTube feature could put an end to your doomscrolling
And that's something we would love to see
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
5 last-minute marathon tips from an athletics champion to help you race like a pro
European Silver Medalist Holly Archer shares some words of wisdom to make your 26.2 mile journey a good one
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published