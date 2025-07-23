Nothing has a new AI-powered smartwatch that's quarter of the price of an Apple Watch
There are plenty of features and sensors packed in too
Quick Summary
CMF by Nothing has announced its latest smartwatch and it costs under £100.
The Watch 3 Pro has ChatGPT built in, while also offering a range of features – from 131 trackable exercises, to a personalised running coach.
Nothing has already had a busy year. The Brit-based company announced its mid-range smartphones – the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro – back in March, followed by what it is calling its first "true flagship" in the Nothing Phone (3) this month.
It also entered the over-ear headphones market for the first time with its Nothing Headphones (1).
But it's certainly not done yet. Its even more affordable sub-brand, CMF by Nothing, has also launched the CMF Phone (2) this year, and now the rumoured CMF Watch 3 Pro has been made official.
What does the CMF by Nothing Watch 3 Pro offer?
Said to be CMF by Nothing's "most intelligent" smartwatch yet, the CMF Watch 3 Pro has been "designed for everyday users and casual fitness explorers".
It has plenty under its hood, with dual-band five-system GPS, 131 sports modes, a four-channel heart rate sensor that is said to offer improved accuracy across all skin tones, and blood oxygen monitoring.
There's a personalised running coach too, something Samsung has added to its latest Galaxy Watch 8, and this watch will also give you an Active Score, which uses MET data to give you a snapshot of your weekly effort.
The Watch 3 Pro features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display on top of a metal body and it's IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. There are over 120 custom watch faces to choose from, including video, photo and AI-generated options, and it's possible to add full-screen or mini widgets for fitness, weather, music or reminders.
ChatGPT is also integrated into this smartwatch, allowing you to ask questions, set reminders or get facts through the AI assistant using natural language. The smartwatch also has a built-in voice recorder with auto-transcription, and an Essential News tool for stories based on your interests.
The CMF by Nothing Watch 3 Pro comes in three colour options of Dark Grey, Light Grey or Orange. It is claimed to offer up to 13 days battery life, or around 4.5 days with the Always-On Display enabled, and a full charge is said to take 99 minutes.
The Watch 3 Pro costs £99 in the UK, $99 in the US, and €99 in Europe. It's available now on Nothing's dedicated webstore.
