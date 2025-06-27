Xiaomi Smart Band 10 turns heads with new pendant design and pro-level features

Xiaomi’s latest fitness tracker is here, and if you thought the Smart Band 9 Pro was impressive, you might want to take a closer look at what the Smart Band 10 is bringing to your wrist.

Officially unveiled as part of the company’s blockbuster Beijing event yesterday, the new wearable is the first product from that showcase to launch internationally, with UK availability beginning today.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 boasts a bigger 1.72-inch AMOLED display with a smoother 60Hz refresh rate, a punchy 1,500 nits peak brightness, and thinner bezels, making it a slick upgrade on the already excellent screen we saw in the 9 Pro.

While the screen isn’t curved this time around, Xiaomi has added a new ceramic Pearl White colourway and a pendant accessory that lets you wear it around your neck (!), perfect for those who’d rather not wear a tracker on their wrist 24/7.

Fitness tracking gets a serious upgrade

It's not just about a visual upgrade, though: fitness features have also received a bump.

You now get over 150 workout modes, including VO₂ max, training load, and recovery time tracking, plus a revamped swim mode with 96% lap count accuracy and real-time heart rate monitoring, according to the brand.

There’s also a new heart rate broadcast mode for pairing with compatible gym equipment or cycling computers, something we’ve typically only seen in pricier triathlon watches.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xiaomi's sleep tracking also gets more serious with sleep efficiency and distribution metrics, plus a new 21-day sleep improvement program in collaboration with global sleep research groups.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

It’s designed to provide real coaching, not just passive data, something we noted was missing in earlier models.

As for smart features, the Band 10 syncs seamlessly with Xiaomi phones, buds, and tablets running HyperOS 2, offering music controls, quick replies, calendar sync, and even a new silent mode.

Battery life remains solid, with up to 21 days of typical use or 9 days with Always-on Display enabled – take that, Apple Watch.

Premium polish without the price tag?

Pricing starts at just £39.99 (~$51/ AU$77) with TPU straps available in Black, Silver, or Rose, or £54.99 (~$74.89/ A$115.08) if you fancy the fancier Ceramic colour and fluororubber strap. It’s available now from Xiaomi, with free delivery until 3 July.