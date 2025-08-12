Oura adds pregnancy tracking features based on data from over 10,000 expectant mothers

Everyone's favourite smart ring maker, Oura, has announced a major update to its app today, introducing a suite of new and upgraded pregnancy-tracking features that it says will make its sleek wearable a more useful health companion for expectant mothers.

Powered by biometric data collected from over 10,000 pregnancies, the fresh Pregnancy Insights tools are expected to give users a clearer, more personalised picture of how their body changes over the course of carrying a child.

Expectant users will now be able to see how resting heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) evolve week by week, as well as log and track pregnancy-specific symptoms such as Braxton Hicks contractions or food aversions. Oura says this will help create a more complete health record, visualised in-app, that can be referred back to throughout the 40-week journey.

Next-level women's health tracking

While the Oura Ring has long offered in-depth sleep, readiness and activity tracking, this update pushes its women’s health capabilities to the next level, aiming to what - I imagine - will give pregnant users better, more actionable insights rather than just raw data.

I also assume these features will adapt over time as more data is collected, making the app smarter and more personalised with each update. I've reached out to a spokesperson to confirm this, however.

Nevertheless, the update is part of a wider trend of wearables moving beyond your bog-standard health tracking into specific life stages, especially in the women’s health space, where reproductive and pregnancy-related data is notoriously under-researched. It's only a good thing, then, that these sorts of features are becoming a growing focus for big-name health and fitness brands.

When exactly these new Pregnancy Insights become available to users in the Oura App is yet to be confirmed, but I'm sure we can expect them to roll out in the coming weeks.

The news comes hot on the heels of another big Oura update last month, when the brand rolled out Oura Advisor to iOS and Android users after brewing it in beta for quite a while.

In what is basically a health coach built into the app, this new feature uses your biometric trends and a dose of AI to give you personalised, easy-to-understand health and wellness guidance. It keeps track of your long-term goals, spots patterns in your data, and can even flag early signs of burnout or recovery before you’ve noticed them yourself.

Oura says Advisor is already proving popular, with over 60% of beta testers coming back to chat with it several times a week. More than half reckoned it helped them actually understand what their health data means – and what to do about it.

Like the new pregnancy features, the AI tool is available globally in English for anyone with the Oura Ring Gen 3 and the newer Oura Ring 4, so if you’ve got one it’s worth opening the app and seeing what it has to say.