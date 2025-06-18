Amazfit’s latest smartwatch is almost identical to its last, except for this one thing

Amazfit has just launched the Active 2 Square, a new smartwatch that changes almost nothing, except its shape and its price tag.

It’s the rectangular sibling of the circular Amazfit Active 2, and according to Amazfit, the goal is to attract a more female audience by offering a more refined and modern silhouette.

But with functionality being "indeed the same", you’ll pay £20 (~$26.93/ AU$ 41.43) more for the new format, which is twice as much as the also square Bip 6.

The Active 2 Square swaps the classic round watch face for a 1.75” AMOLED rectangular display, nestled in a sleek aluminium chassis with softly rounded corners.

The screen is protected by scratch-resistant sapphire glass, and brightness has been boosted to a punchy 2,000 nits (on par with the Apple Watch Series 10), making it more readable in direct sunlight.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

It features over 160 sports modes, including support for HYROX, and offers offline maps with return-route navigation, a rare bonus at this price.

Inside, you’ll find the same BioTracker 6.0 PPG sensor as in the round version, serving up detailed heart rate, sleep, and recovery metrics.

You also get Zepp Coach for training plans, Zepp Aura for wellness prompts, and new food logging tools to support your nutrition.

Zepp Pay is included for contactless payments (with limited bank support in the UK), and two straps come in the box: a red silicone one for workouts and a black leather strap for everyday wear.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

But here’s the twist: the Active 2 Round Premium, which also features sapphire glass and stainless steel, costs £129.90 (~$174.94/ AU$ 269.09).

The new Active 2 Square? £149.90 (~$201.87/ AU$ 310.54), which is around £70 cheaper than the Apple Watch SE 2, but still.

Same software, same sensors, similar build, higher price. Is a square screen worth the extra?

A smarter watch for female athletes?

There is, to be fair, a gender-focused software push coming. The Active 2 Square is set to receive Wild.AI integration via over-the-air updates, a platform designed specifically to help women train better through life stages such as menstruation, perimenopause, and pregnancy.

While it’s not exclusive to the Square model, its promotion alongside this launch does hint at how Amazfit plans to position the new look: sleek, supportive, and aimed at those who want tailored fitness insights without compromising on style.

Still, for a brand that’s built its reputation on solid performance and great value, the pricing structure feels unusual.

If the only difference is a slightly more fashionable format, shouldn’t the cost stay flat?

Either way, the Amazfit Active 2 Square is available now via Amazfit and selected retailers.