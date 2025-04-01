Amazfit's Bip 6 smartwatch is a fraction of the price of a Garmin or Apple

Amazfit has unveiled its latest fitness tracker, the Bip 6, a feature-rich smartwatch that’ll only set you back £79.90/$79.99 – a fraction of the price of Garmin and Apple’s offerings.

Despite its affordable price tag, the Bip 6 is packed with plenty of tracking features to help you keep on top of your health and recovery, including sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), stress, blood oxygen levels, and both physical and mental fatigue (Readiness Score).

Fitness fanatics will be able to track 140 sport modes catering to a wide range of activities, from functional fitness, like HYROX, to Jiu Jitsu, and gym-based exercises.

There’s an AI trainer which also offers personalised workout plans, as well as detailed reports on muscle activation during exercise and it provides recovery plans too, so that you can avoid overtraining and getting injured.

However, the Bip 6 also offers features that you’d find on higher priced fitness trackers, such as downloadable offline maps with turn-by-turn navigation, built-in GPS and it has a 1.97-inch AMOLED display with an impressive brightness of 2,000 nits.

Battery life has seen a significant improvement from its predecessor, with a boost from 10 days up to 14 days, or 32 hours in GPS mode, and it now has a 5ATM water rating (previously IP68).

You can also receive texts and take calls from your wrist, however, the Bip 6 doesn’t allow you to respond to texts and there are no payment options available. Still, for the price, you get a very competitive package.

The Bip 6 is available to buy now from Amazfit in four different colours – black, red, stone and charcoal – for the recommended retail price of £79.90/$79.99.