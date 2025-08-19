Nvidia GeForce Now getting its biggest tech boost in years – cloud gaming just grew up
GeForce Now Ultimate members set to get an enormous bonus in the form of 5K 120fps streaming
Quick Summary
Nvidia GeForce Now is getting a major upgrade in September, with Ultimate members set for a boost to RTX 5080 servers.
This will include DLSS 4 multi-frame generation to allow for higher frame rates at larger resolutions.
Cloud gaming services have come on leaps and bounds since Nvidia first launched GeForce Now – including the platform itself. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in October, it has seen off many rivals in the decade, including Google's high profile Stadia, and the tech behind it has improved considerably.
But members can expect even greater enhancements soon, as the cloud PC gaming service is about to get a massive system overhaul once more.
Nvidia has announced that GeForce Now Ultimate subscribers will see a further boost thanks to integration with the firm's Blackwell architecture. That means games for that tier will run on RTX 5080 servers, with DLSS 4 frame generation and up to 5K 120fps streaming becoming possible.
In fact, the service will be able to stream at up to 360 frames per second after the switchover in September. That'll be at 1080p using Nvidia's Reflex technology, while click to pixel response times can be as low as 30 milliseconds.
Latency, it seems, might no longer be a worry for cloud gaming.
Expanded game library
Nvidia also boasts that the GeForce Now game library will be expanded to include 4,500 titles – almost double the amount currently supported.
The service works differently to Xbox Cloud Gaming, say, as it allows you to play the PC games you already own on digital stores, such as Steam and Epic Games Store. So, by expanding the library greatly, it'll enable you to play many more of your own games than ever before.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Also coming to GeForce Now is Discord support and a Cinematic Quality Streaming mode, which will provide the highest picture quality possible, with 10-bit HDR and advanced AV1 encoders for those with fast enough broadband (100 Mbps, for example).
GeForce Now Ultimate membership costs £19.99 / $19.99 per month or £99.99 / $99.99 for six months' membership.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.