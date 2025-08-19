Nvidia GeForce Now getting its biggest tech boost in years – cloud gaming just grew up

Quick Summary Nvidia GeForce Now is getting a major upgrade in September, with Ultimate members set for a boost to RTX 5080 servers. This will include DLSS 4 multi-frame generation to allow for higher frame rates at larger resolutions.

Cloud gaming services have come on leaps and bounds since Nvidia first launched GeForce Now – including the platform itself. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in October, it has seen off many rivals in the decade, including Google's high profile Stadia, and the tech behind it has improved considerably.

But members can expect even greater enhancements soon, as the cloud PC gaming service is about to get a massive system overhaul once more.

Nvidia has announced that GeForce Now Ultimate subscribers will see a further boost thanks to integration with the firm's Blackwell architecture. That means games for that tier will run on RTX 5080 servers, with DLSS 4 frame generation and up to 5K 120fps streaming becoming possible.

In fact, the service will be able to stream at up to 360 frames per second after the switchover in September. That'll be at 1080p using Nvidia's Reflex technology, while click to pixel response times can be as low as 30 milliseconds.

Latency, it seems, might no longer be a worry for cloud gaming.

Expanded game library

Nvidia also boasts that the GeForce Now game library will be expanded to include 4,500 titles – almost double the amount currently supported.

The service works differently to Xbox Cloud Gaming, say, as it allows you to play the PC games you already own on digital stores, such as Steam and Epic Games Store. So, by expanding the library greatly, it'll enable you to play many more of your own games than ever before.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Also coming to GeForce Now is Discord support and a Cinematic Quality Streaming mode, which will provide the highest picture quality possible, with 10-bit HDR and advanced AV1 encoders for those with fast enough broadband (100 Mbps, for example).

GeForce Now Ultimate membership costs £19.99 / $19.99 per month or £99.99 / $99.99 for six months' membership.