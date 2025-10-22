A new Xbox console has been confirmed – the bad news is that it might be hideously expensive

Quick Summary Xbox will definitely release a new console, likely in a couple of years time. However, it will be "very premium" and could even be a hybrid PC / Xbox that's a fair but more expensive than the Xbox Series X.

Xbox has firmly put to bed rumours that it won't release another home console, although that might not matter too much to some. It could be priced so highly that other options might be much more attractive anyway.

The company's president, Sarah Bond, revealed in an interview that the next-gen Xbox will be "very premium". It'll be a "very high-end, curated experience," she said. And that is likely to mean that it'll cost considerably more than the Xbox Series X.

Considering the Series X starts at £449.99 / $599.99 – for the Digital Edition – we might even see its replacement launch at £699 / $799 or more.

Indeed, we only have to look at the pricing for the ROG Xbox Ally X to see where the company is heading – that retails for £799.99 / $999.99. And Bond herself told Mashable as much (via VGC): "You’re starting to see some of the thinking that we have in this handheld."

Some also believe that her comments point to the capabilities of the next Xbox, with reports that it will be an Xbox / PC hybrid device – able to play both types of game.

This is backed up by other suggestions that the next Xbox will be considerably more powerful than the PlayStation 6. While both with run on an AMD architecture, the Xbox is said to be coming with more advanced internal hardware. It could have more RAM too.

Of course, this could price it so high that it becomes a niche product, while the PS6 will be far more mass market. That might not bother Xbox.

After all, it is already on the path to diversifying its offering through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Instead of an equivalent of the Xbox Series S, casual gamers might be happy enough with games streamed through a connected device or Smart TV instead. Many won't notice much difference.

And so, the next Xbox will likely be targeted at hardcore gamers instead – those who would consider a gaming PC rig, but are intrigued by the prospect of a hybrid console instead.

It's unlikely to appease everyone, but considering how far Sony is in the current console war, it makes sense for Xbox to pivot somehow. Whether this is the answer, only time will tell.