Finally, Xbox's handheld console gets official pricing – it might surprise you

Quick Summary The Asus ROG Xbox Ally has an official price, at £499.99 / $599.99, with pre-orders now open ahead of the 16 October on-sale date. The higher-end Asus ROG Xbox Ally X – which brings even more power via its AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor – is also on pre-order, priced from £799.99 / $999.99

It's been over four months since the original Asus ROG Ally X was revealed, with an Xbox partnership later being revealed for the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X consoles.

It was big news that Microsoft was backing Asus for its new Xbox handheld, but there had been a lingering question – how much will it cost? – that's finally been answered.

Pre-orders have officially kicked off today, Friday 26 September, with both consoles available globally from 16 October – so there's only a matter of weeks before the latest Xbox is in people's hands.

The pricing is no small sum, though, with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally on sale at £499.99 / $599.99. The more powerful Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, meanwhile, will demand £799.99 / $999.99 to own.

There's a lot of tech packed into these handhelds, of course, so it's perhaps no surprise that both versions are pricier than an Xbox Series X console.

I tested out both at Gamescom back in August, in preview of the Windows handheld's arrival. It's the first with an updated new software interface, giving a gaming-centric experience.

While the Xbox Ally is a Windows machine with AMD Ryzen Z2 power at its core – it's AI Z2 Extreme and more RAM in the Xbox Ally X version – it's put Xbox to the fore, with the gaming interface loading by default so you can get on with play.

It's the latest in line of Asus' handheld gaming devices, created in partnership with Xbox, following the original ROG Ally launching back in 2023. It was the first Windows effort to compete with the original Steam Deck (which runs SteamOS).

However, the Steam Deck didn't venture into such a high pricing structure, so it will be interesting to see the appetite for the Xbox handheld at this price point. Given the PlayStation Portal was sold out for months, however, interest is likely be high from Xbox gamers.