A new Xbox console is coming this October – I want it more than anything

At the beginning of June there was a major announcement: a new Xbox console was revealed to be releasing this year. One like no other before it: the long-awaited handheld.

Produced by Asus in partnership with Xbox, I got a chance to experience the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X at the Gamescom show in Cologne, Germany, on the official Xbox stand.

This Windows handheld is the first with a new and updated software interface, giving a gaming-centric experience. But just how does it fare in the landscape of handheld consoles? Here's my take.

What Is It?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Available in two versions – akin to Xbox Series S and Series X equivalents, in a way – the Asus ROG Xbox Ally is the base version (finished in white), with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X the more powerful variant (finished in black).

While it's a Windows machine with AMD Ryzen Z2 power at its core – AI Z2 Extreme and more RAM for the 'X' variant – it's put Xbox to the fore, with the gaming interface loading by default to propel you into play first and foremost.

For this early preview, the Windows desktop was locked from access, so I've not had the precise off-the-shelf experience – with the focus instead on Microsoft's gaming access. Whether that's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Cloud Gaming or Xbox Play Anywhere, it's all available here.

Who Makes It?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Asus is no stranger to handheld gaming, with its original ROG Ally launching back in 2023, as a Windows platform to compete with the original Steam Deck (which runs SteamOS).

That console is what became the basis of the Xbox Ally X, ultimately, with further development to deliver a much more Xbox-like controller feel that'll be familiar to current-gen Xbox users.

The 'X' version also features impulse triggers for more precise controls, although my testing of Hollow Knight: Silksong didn't make the best demonstration of this. I do feel the Xbox Ally X is much better balanced – and it's a few dozen grams heavier than the original Asus console.

How's It Different?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Just because Asus' Republic Of Gamers – ROG, for short – makes this Xbox console hardware, doesn't mean it's got identical software to the maker's original handheld.

Yes, both run on a base of Windows 11, but the ROG Xbox Ally X uses a full-screen Xbox user interface, which is like digging into an Xbox console – just on a handheld.

The Xbox team, some of whom I met at Gamescom, has been working directly on the product. Their goal was to bring "a new experience, designed to make more games ready to play".

Plenty of other manufacturers produce handheld gaming devices – from Lenovo's Legion S to MSI's Claw – and I've often found 'the Windows factor' to feel like a bit of a barrier.

How Powerful Is It?

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe) (Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X comes with the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and 24GB RAM. The standard version features the Ryzen Z2 A processor and 16GB RAM instead.

I've seen the 'X' handheld also running Hogwart's Legacy – on the Asus stand at Gamescom – where it did a decent job of rendering, although at what frame-rates I can't say – as this wasn't visible.

The console's 7-inch Full HD display can render at up to 120Hz, where applicable, with AMD's FreeSync Premium helping to smooth everything out – almost as if you were playing on PC or console.

I'll be interested to see how the console fares in daylight, with its Corning Gorilla Glass and Corning DXC Anti-Reflection coating. I think it's the correct screen size, though, as anything bigger would make this handheld giant – as it stands, it's comfortable to hold and operate.

It does kick out a fair bit of heat, though, with Hogwart's more graphically demanding setup seeing those fans whirr away for sake of cooling. That's part and parcel of delivering today's games, of course, and the heat is kept away from your hands for a clean play experience.

When's It Out?

The news is now official: the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X consoles will go on sale from 16 October 2025.

That's in territories including the UK, USA, Australia and much of Europe.

How Much Does It Cost?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

The big question, however, is how much it'll set you back. That, right now, isn't something that's known.

Keep in mind, however, that the original ROG Ally X was priced at £799 / $799 / AU$1,699 / €899, and that'll give you some indication of where Asus and Microsoft need to land to make this console a success.

The rumour is the base ROG Xbox Ally will be priced at €599, so around the £499 / $499 / AU$999 mark, with the 'X' model at a higher price.

We'll find out in "the coming weeks," according to Asus, with a pre-order date ahead of the 16 October on-sale date yet to be set. If the price is right, however, I suspect the interest will be high.

For me, I feel as though the ROG Xbox Ally X could act as a replacement for my increasingly unused Xbox Series X – and that's why I so want one. As I increase Nintendo Switch 2 use, this new Xbox console prospect is looking most alluring.