Finally, Nintendo Switch 2 showcases new 5-star feature in full for first time

The first Switch 2 game with 120Hz support is here in Mina the Hollower
The Nintendo Switch 2 has been going from strength to strength since its launch. I'm still digging deep into the new console's version of Tears of the Kingdom – and loving every minute.
But far more than just original Switch titles with upgraded graphics have been bringing the fun, with killer titles in Donkey Kong: Bananza and Mario Kart: World already launched – and more yet to come.
It's taken until now, however, for one of the Switch 2's top new features to be unlocked. But the first game to take advantage of the console's 120Hz frame-rate support is finally here, in Mina the Hollower.
You can download a demo of the game in Nintendo's eShop to give it a sample if you wish, and see if that higher refresh makes for smoother visuals and a more pleasing image. It certainly ought to – even with the distinctive blocky 2D graphics.
While the Switch 2 has already been labelled as T3's Product of the Year 2025, and I've been firmly behind the console since day dot, some of these higher-spec features will also filter into other games in the future.
Take the Switch 2 Edition of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, for example, which is still scheduled for release "in 2025" – and will also support the 120Hz fluid playback, when docked and playing on a TV anyway.
It's true that Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour does have some 120Hz sections to demonstrate the console's ability in certain minigames, but it switches in and out as needed, so isn't true 120Hz throughout. It is great fun throughout, though, as muy colleague called it the Switch 2's unsung launch game.
Whether Mina The Hollower's basic graphics will be enough to attract your attention is another matter, but the game is well-regarded in various circles. If you like retro gaming then it's a clear winner, combining Castlemania-like elements with old school Legend of Zelda scope.
It's a good job the Switch 2 is now readily available to buy, after selling out upon launch and being difficult to track down. The console has sold many millions of units already, with many more expected to be adding one to their end-of-year holiday shopping list.
