3 hidden PS5 gems you should play right now

The PlayStation 5 is five years old, and at this point the number of games in its library is in the thousands. A lot of the really great ones you’ll have heard of. You know, the ones starring angry Greek gods, friendly neighbourhood Spider-Men and adorable, fancy-dress loving robots.

But the PS5 library is deep and incredibly varied, and due to the sheer volume of games being released all the time, many will inevitably pass you by.

Here then are three hidden PS5 gems you may have missed, but should absolutely play right now.

Dredge

Both a laid-back fishing sim and a Lovecraftian horror, Dredge is one of the standout indies of the last few years.

The game is split into two parts. By day, you captain a little trawler and sail around a mini open-world archipelago, running errands for the locals in exchange for money you can use to upgrade your boat and fishing equipment. It’s all very peaceful.

However, when night falls and the fog rolls in, you’re introduced to all manner of ocean-dwelling horrors, and the game becomes a desperate fight for survival.

It doesn’t take long for Dredge to slip into a fairly repetitive gameplay loop, but the simple-but-satisfying fishing mechanics sustained my interest throughout, as did the mysterious story at the heart of it all. If you like your cozy games with a sinister edge, you won’t find a better blend of the two than Dredge.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Epic Mickey will never be one of the great platformers, but if you’re a Disney fan of a certain age you really should play it.

Originally a 2010 Wii exclusive, Epic Mickey sees the world’s most recognisable rodent sucked into a sort of twisted Disneyland that’s home to forgotten characters and abandoned concepts.

Armed with a magic paintbrush, Mickey can choose to either restore the world or erase it, lending the game a lightweight but still pretty novel (for a Disney game anyway) morality system.

The original Epic Mickey’s genuinely compelling premise and vibrant art style was undermined by an awful camera and Wii pointer controls that not everyone got along with. But all of this was thankfully fixed for Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, a remake that gave the weirdest Disney game the second chance it deserved.

It looks fantastic, fixes the camera issues, and thanks to the DualSense’s motion controls, you can still feel the Wii DNA on the PS5.

Crow Country

Halloween might be behind us, but it’s always the right time of year for a spooky game. And one of the standouts in a recent wave of throwback PS1-inspired horror games, Crow Country is a brilliantly creepy tribute to the era.

Imagine old-school Resident Evil, but instead of a scary mansion, you’re nervously exploring an abandoned theme park. The low-poly visuals and blocky character models might look archaic to a younger player, but if the ‘90s was your formative gaming decade you can’t help but be charmed by how much Crow Country nails that specific vibe.

Gameplay is a mixture of exploration, puzzle solving, and tense combat encounters with the strangely tragic creatures that stumble aimlessly around the park. Like any good Resi, you have to conserve ammo if you want to survive, but unlike Capcom’s beloved early series entries, the modern camera and character controls make it a bit easier to play in 2025.

Crow Country is a must-play if you love survival horror, and as it was recently added to PS Plus, there’s never been a better time to give it a go.