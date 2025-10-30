PS Plus adding one of the best PS5 sci-fi adventures I've ever played – and you get it for free
Now you can find out why it's one of the most magical PS5 games of all time, too
Quick Summary
Sony has announced the three games coming for all PS Plus members to download for free in November.
Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 racer and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator will be available to Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers from Tuesday 4 November 2025.
PS Plus has had its ups and downs over the last month, but November promises to be a real highlight for the games subscription service.
As well as the excellent EA Sports WRC 24 racer and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS), all PlayStation Plus members are getting one of the best sci-fi adventure games of the last decade.
Stray was a PS Plus exclusive when it originally launched for PS5 and PS4 in 2022, but only for a very limited period. So, if you didn't manage to grab it back then, it's return should be welcomed with open arms.
Playing as a stray cat – hence the name – you find yourself lost in an underground city on what seems to be a post-apocalyptic world. Your aim is to reach the surface again, with the aid of an AI-powered drone. This will help you solve puzzles, avoid deadly enemies, and interact with the robot population you encounter.
Not only is Stray cute – you do play a cat, after all – it charts a wonderful narrative as you play. Developer Annapurna Interactive has crafted a rich, intriguing game world that could be as much at home in a sci-fi movie, series or graphic novel. And you, like I, will undoubtedly be longing for more when you reach its conclusion.
It'll be available to all PS Plus members – Essential, Extra and Premium – to download at no extra cost on PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 from 4 November 2025.
EA Sports WRC 24 and TABS will also be added that day, with the latter available across current and last gen, too.
It's worth noting that if you haven't yet added Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3 or Cocoon to your library, you'd better do so fast. They will be leaving PS Plus at the end of play 3 November.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
