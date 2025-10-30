PS Plus adding one of the best PS5 sci-fi adventures I've ever played – and you get it for free

Quick Summary Sony has announced the three games coming for all PS Plus members to download for free in November. Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 racer and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator will be available to Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers from Tuesday 4 November 2025.

PS Plus has had its ups and downs over the last month, but November promises to be a real highlight for the games subscription service.

As well as the excellent EA Sports WRC 24 racer and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS), all PlayStation Plus members are getting one of the best sci-fi adventure games of the last decade.

Stray was a PS Plus exclusive when it originally launched for PS5 and PS4 in 2022, but only for a very limited period. So, if you didn't manage to grab it back then, it's return should be welcomed with open arms.

Playing as a stray cat – hence the name – you find yourself lost in an underground city on what seems to be a post-apocalyptic world. Your aim is to reach the surface again, with the aid of an AI-powered drone. This will help you solve puzzles, avoid deadly enemies, and interact with the robot population you encounter.

Stray - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Not only is Stray cute – you do play a cat, after all – it charts a wonderful narrative as you play. Developer Annapurna Interactive has crafted a rich, intriguing game world that could be as much at home in a sci-fi movie, series or graphic novel. And you, like I, will undoubtedly be longing for more when you reach its conclusion.

It'll be available to all PS Plus members – Essential, Extra and Premium – to download at no extra cost on PS5, PS5 Pro and PS4 from 4 November 2025.

EA Sports WRC 24 and TABS will also be added that day, with the latter available across current and last gen, too.

It's worth noting that if you haven't yet added Alan Wake 2, Goat Simulator 3 or Cocoon to your library, you'd better do so fast. They will be leaving PS Plus at the end of play 3 November.