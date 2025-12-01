Amazon is selling The Last of Us 2 on PS5 for just $29.99 during its Cyber Monday sale

Having watched the brilliant The Last of Us live-action remake's second season this year, there's been a lot of attention on the second game in the series.

It's hard to believe that the game is now over five years old, but has since been refreshed with a 'Remastered' version with added features and improved graphics.

That's the version which is up for sale in the current Cyber Monday sales, whether you're shopping in the USA or UK.

If you've never played The Last of Us Part II but have watched the show then, well, you've probably already got an inkling that you're in for quite a hard time of things.

The live-action show carried forth much of the game's harrowing moments, including that scene with Joel at the very beginning that frames everything in a rather dour mood.

The game is unflinching as it continues onward, which proved as controversial as it did refreshing upon its release date. This isn't bottled joy by any means, but a gritty tale that tackles some of life's real issues in its own way.

It's impeccably made, voice-acted and arranged whichever way you look at it, though. And with the PS5 Pro also on offer as part of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, that'll be the perfect way to play.

