Amazon is selling The Last of Us 2 on PS5 for just $29.99 during its Cyber Monday sale
Only £21.49 for those in the UK
Having watched the brilliant The Last of Us live-action remake's second season this year, there's been a lot of attention on the second game in the series.
It's hard to believe that the game is now over five years old, but has since been refreshed with a 'Remastered' version with added features and improved graphics.
That's the version which is up for sale in the current Cyber Monday sales, whether you're shopping in the USA or UK.
The full PlayStation 5 remaster, adding new modes, additional features such as DualSense Edge haptic feedback, and improving on textures and graphics for a better experience. Now with 40% of its asking price, it's a Cyber Monday bargain.
Those in the UK actually get an even better deal, with greater percentage reduction making this classic a must buy.
If you've never played The Last of Us Part II but have watched the show then, well, you've probably already got an inkling that you're in for quite a hard time of things.
The live-action show carried forth much of the game's harrowing moments, including that scene with Joel at the very beginning that frames everything in a rather dour mood.
The game is unflinching as it continues onward, which proved as controversial as it did refreshing upon its release date. This isn't bottled joy by any means, but a gritty tale that tackles some of life's real issues in its own way.
It's impeccably made, voice-acted and arranged whichever way you look at it, though. And with the PS5 Pro also on offer as part of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, that'll be the perfect way to play.
Indeed, there's a lot of great gaming offers on as part of this weekend's sale – many of which will continue in the run up to the Christmas holiday period.
The other big ticket item has been the Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World, which retailers have been fighting among each other to get to the lowest price possible.
So happy shopping a you navigate those and, of course, get to playing and enjoying various titles.
