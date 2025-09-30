I just played new Mario on Switch 2 – it'll hype up 2026's Mario Galaxy Movie

There's always going to be a big argument about the best Mario game ever. Some argue it's Mario 64. Others think the Switch's Odyssey was the one. Many go back to before three-dimensional worlds dominated, picking out Super Mario World as the winner.

Myself? I reckon the Super Mario Galaxy games are right up there. And it's no coincidence that Nintendo has just re-released the games in enhanced 4K resolution for the Switch 2 (it's Full HD for the original Switch models, if you don't have the latest console). And I've been playing both over the last week.

Fresh off the back of revealing there will be an animated Super Mario Galaxy Movie coming out in 2026 – with original cast in tow, including Chris Pratt and Jack Black – I think the timing is perfect for ramping up interest. Especially ahead of the Christmas holiday period, what with Luma accessories (keychains, stickers) and Amiibo extras also part of the upsell.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch

However, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 on the Nintendo Store has racked up some controversy due to its price. At £58.99/$69.99, this reissue of the respective 18-year-old and 15-year-old titles (then for the Nintendo Wii console), is akin to the price of a brand new Switch 2 title.

I can understand why, though, as even after the first hour of playing Super Mario Galaxy, I was on a total nostalgia high, locked into the experience – remembering as if it were yesterday – and appreciating the genius of the game design and mechanics. These are memorable games; I was surprised how much I remembered my first play-throughs with such clarity.

Nintendo really is the master at making games that stand the test of time, with both Super Mario Galaxy titles obvious ports to present to the Switch 2 generation. There'll be plenty who've never had the opportunity to experience the original games, which still feel current and fresh in 2025 (perhaps with the exception of the opening story section).

I've recently installed a ludicrous 75-inch 8K TV at home, so to fire up the Switch 2 and watch Mario bounding around mini planets affected by gravity in 4K resolution was so much fun.

The gameplay flows so naturally, with Mario's traversal of surfaces – some flat, others small round planets – brings a mechanic that's an inspired use of three-dimensional game-worlds. However, playing handheld I had one or two bothers with controls sending Mario around in circles for brief periods.

Both games – with the sequel including Yoshi, adding another element to play – are highly regarded, each netting a 97% Metacritic score. They're fully worth such high praise, too, with addictive platform-puzzle action that delivers – even today.

Nintendo hasn't mucked about with these masterpieces though, as aside from the 4K resolution potential and an added Assist Mode (which, in my view, you don't really need) there's nothing extra thrown into the mix here. Which, given the price, could be further issue for contention.

But with both titles running beautifully on 4K when up on screen, the way Nintendo has made a pair of classics feel renewed once more, is testament to its history. Given the dozens of hours you'll get out of the Super Mario Galaxy pair, I'd argue there's stacks of value here overall – whether you're nostalgically revisiting, or hitting one of Mario's very best games for the first time.