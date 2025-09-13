In case you missed it: Nintendo hosted a Nintendo Direct on Friday 12 September, with a whole bundle of reveals. Principal among which is that a Mario game will finally come to Switch 2 – and I can't wait.

As part of Super Mario Bros.' 40th anniversary celebrations, Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario and one of Nintendo's directors, revealed that Super Mario Galaxy and its sequel, Super Mario Galaxy 2, would be coming to Switch 2 – and sooner than you might think.

You'll be able to obtain both games on Nintendo's newest console from Thursday 2 October, with both titles offering "improved UI [user interface] ... new Storybook content and enhanced resolution". Mario will have never looked so good.

Nintendo announces 4K Mario game for Switch 2

If you've never played the Galaxy games before then you're in for a treat. And if you're familiar, then the perfect chance to revisit in higher-resolution sounds like a dream – the titles will be supported in 4K Ultra-HD on the Switch 2.

Both games have a huge 97 rating on Metacritic, noted as being among the favourite Mario titles of all time – which is no mean feat. I still think the sequel could be my favourite Mario game ever, so I'm looking forward to getting tucked in once more.

If you don't wish to download the games individually, Nintendo is also making a bundled physical version with both titles on the one memory card. This, too, will be available from 2 October. That's my preferred method of owning.

There's a new Mario movie too!

(Image credit: Universal / Illumination Entertainment / Nintendo)

More Mario news came thick and fast, too, as Nintendo's next movie will be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie with both Chris Pratt and Jack Black reprising their roles as Mario and Bowser, respectively.

The previous Universal Pictures movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was a great fun animation, distributed by Universal Pictures and created by Illumination Entertainment – the studio well known for its Minion characters. Expect more of the same style and fun in the next Mario, then, which comes to theatres on 3 April 2026.

But that's ages away! At least from 2 October this year, I can be playing Super Mario Galaxy once again, but in 4K, making the most of what the Switch 2 is all about. It's rapidly becoming my favourite console of a generation.