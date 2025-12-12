Peloton boss explains why Tread+ isn't in the UK or Europe – and it actually makes sense

Quick Summary Peloton's CEO explained why the Tread+ has not been rolled out globally as yet during a shareholder meeting. The explanation was picked up by Pelobuddy and it's a completely legitimate reason.

If you are a Peloton fan or user, you will likely have noticed the company has rolled out a few updates this year. The price of its monthly subscription has gone up to £45 a month for starters, from the £39 a month it cost prior, but for that extra cash, you do get some new features.

The company has also launched the new Cross Training Bike+ powered by Peloton IQ, described as 'its most advanced bike yet'. But for those wondering why the Tread+ and Row+ haven’t yet made it outside of the US and Canada, there’s a little bit of extra information worth knowing.

Where is the Peloton Tread+ and when will it come to the UK or Europe?

In a report by Pelobuddy, details shared by the CEO of Peloton, Peter Stern, during an annual shareholder meeting explained why the company's treadmill and rowing machine weren’t yet available in international markets. According to the report, Peloton only decided to answer one pre-submitted shareholder question which asked whether the Tread+ and Row+ would be made available in other countries.

(Image credit: Peloton)

Stern apparently highlighted that Peloton had made the Tread+ available in Canada in October this year, but went on to explain that there were a couple of factors to note when rolling out these products to other international markets like the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, and Australia.

Stern suggested the main issue was electrical compatibility. The Peloton Cross Training Tread+ is designed for the US power standard of 120V/60Hz, while markets like the UK and Germany use 230V/50Hz. You can see how that might be an issue, then, and the report suggested that Stern said the Tread+ will remain a US and Canada product until a path to compatibility is created.

As for the Row+, it seems more about whether demand would be there to warrant a global rollout. As such, neither product will be arriving in the UK or Europe as yet, but at least the Tread+ has a decent reason why.