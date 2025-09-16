Looking for a cheaper alternative to Peloton? Here are 5 smart bikes that won't break the bank

Peloton is probably the biggest name in at-home cycling. It only takes a scroll or two on social media to find countless fitness-influencers showing off their smart bike set up and boasting about how many rides they’ve racked up on the brand’s platform.

And I don’t blame them - the Peloton experience is slick, polished and super motivating. I mean, I gave the Bike+ a five-star review when I tested it back in 2021, shortly after launch. I loved the build quality of the bike and the class experience on offer. But there’s no escaping the cost. With bikes starting at around £1,600 / $2,495 plus a hefty £39.99 / $44 per month membership, it’s a serious financial commitment. And one that not all people can afford to make.

The good news is that Peloton isn’t the only smart bike in town. Over the last few years, a wave of connected bikes has pedalled onto the scene, offering everything from immersive classes to scenic rides and clever training features - all at a more wallet-friendly price. Some even undercut Peloton on both the upfront bike cost and the monthly subs.

So, if you’ve been eyeing up that shiny screen but can’t stomach the direct debit, here are five alternatives that deliver a similar buzz without breaking the bank.

Bowflex VeloCore: the leaning bike that keeps your core engaged

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Price: From £1,699 (depending on screen size)

Subscription: JRNY app, £11.99 / $19.99 per month

The Bowflex VeloCore is one of the few indoor bikes that sports a unique leaning mode. Letting you sway side-to-side like you're carving around snaking roads, this feature works well for your core muscles while making longer sessions less monotonous.

You also get a choice of a 16-inch or 22-inch HD touchscreen, Bluetooth speakers and 100 resistance levels. The JRNY class platform that it runs alongside adapts workouts to your progress, but the headline feature here is that you can stream Netflix, Disney+ or Prime Video while peddling away.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It might be in a similar price backet to Peloton's Bike+, but Bowflex's offering feels premium with some added features that make it stand out. T3.com's VeloCore review also found that the platform's classes aren’t quite as engaging or as slick-feeling as Peloton’s. But for those who want a smooth ride with cheaper monthly subscription costs and more entertainment options, this is definitely worth considering.

Speediance Velonix: Sleek design and cheaper subscription prices

(Image credit: Lee Bell)

Price: £2,599 / $2,699

Subscription: From £11.70 / $14.90 per month

Touting a sleek aluminium frame, 21.5-inch HD screen, and a built-in soundbar, the VeloNix smart bike by Speediance looks like something from a boutique gym.

Unfortunately, it has the RRP to match. With a £2,599 / $2,699 price tag, it's pretty spenny, and costs quote a bit more than the cheapest Peloton model. However, it’s sturdy, packed with smart features like auto-adjusting resistance and scenic rides that react to your pace. Best of all, though - its subscription prices start at under £12 / $15 per month. That's less than a third of Peloton’s and include access to classes, scenic rides, and dedicated data tracking,

In my VeloNix review, I found the instructors lacked the Peloton gloss and the music selection was 'meh' to say the least. But its ability to stream YouTube, Disney+ and more during rides made up for it. If you want a top-tier bike but cheaper ongoing costs, this smart bike could pay off long term.

Echelon Connect EX3: Peloton vibes on a budget

(Image credit: Echelon)

Price: £1,199 / $1,199

Subscription: Echelon Premier, £29 / $34.99 per month

The Echelon Smart Connect EX3 keeps things simple. It’s a straightforward, sturdy spin bike with 32 levels of magnetic resistance but the big saving is in the screen - because there isn’t one. Instead, you dock your own tablet or mirror workouts to a smart TV.

That compromise drops the price by hundreds compared to Peloton. You’ll still get access to live and on-demand classes via the Echelon app, plus FitPass workouts covering strength, HIIT and even yoga. Another thing we loved about the bike during review testing was the magnetic resistance, which provides a near-silent riding experience.

Sure, watching a sweaty sprint class on an iPad isn’t as immersive as Peloton’s 22-inch touchscreen, but you’re also saving around £600+ / $600+ upfront. If you already own a decent tablet or TV, the EX3 might be the one for you.

Schwinn IC8: compatible with multiple platforms

(Image credit: Schwinn)

Price: £899 / $1200

Subscription: works with Peloton app, Zwift, TrainerRoad and more (from £12 / $15 per month)

The Schwinn IC8 is a no-nonsense, tank-like zmart bike that doesn’t lock you into one ecosystem. Instead, it pairs over Bluetooth with a bunch of platforms, including Peloton’s own app, Zwift and Sufferfest, so you can mix and match to find one that suits you best.

In our Schwinn IC8 review, we found that build quality was superb, especially for the price thanks to a heavy steel frame, 100 resistance levels, and a smooth ride. There’s no giant screen, but a simple LCD shows cadence, resistance and calories, while your chosen app handles all the content.

It’s not perfect by any means - we found the included pedals to be a bit clunky, and Zwift users have complained about inflated power numbers. But if you want flexibility and a solid bike for half the cost of Peloton, the IC8 is an good bet. Pair it with the £12.99 / $16.99 Peloton app and you’re basically hacking the Peloton experience on a budget.

Apex Rides: the cheapest Peloton rival out there

(Image credit: Apex)

Price: £699

Subscription: Apex Rides app, £29.99

If you’re UK-based and want proper studio vibes without the Peloton price tag, the Apex is a cracking option. In my T3.com Apex Bike review, I wrote how well built and stylish the bike felt as well as my appreciation for its hybrid pedals, which support both SPD shoes and regular trainers.

There’s no built-in screen like some of the other bikes on this list, but the Apex app (iOS only) connects via your iPad or iPhone and syncs stats like cadence and power output in real time. Classes are powered by Boom Cycle instructors - known for being fun, less corny and full of energy - and you can cast them to a bigger display via Apple TV if needed.

At just £699, it’s one of the cheapest connected bikes on the market. Factor in the monthly membership (which admittedly isn't far off Peloton's prices) and you’re still spending significantly less than Peloton long term. The lack of Android support isn't ideal, but for affordability and personality, the Apex bike is a great - and much cheaper - alternative.