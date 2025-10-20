I’ve been working out on NordicTrack’s X24 Studio Bike and it feels more immersive than a Peloton session

For what it’s worth, I think the exercise bike is one of the best pieces of home gym equipment you can buy, purely because it offers a serious cardiovascular and lower-body workout without the intrusive footprint.

Unlike mammoth treadmills or cross trainers, the modern exercise bike or studio spin bike is relatively compact and the latest technology means drive units are pretty much silent.

You can stick one in the corner of your living room and wheel it out for a punishing workout, all without disturbing family or housemates as they fight over the TV remote.

The NordicTrack X24 very much takes a leaf out of the Peloton book of on-demand fitness (see also: Peloton Bike Plus review), seeing as it packs a 24-inch HD touchscreen that offers the ability to interact with online classes or run favoured apps and stream entertainment via Netflix and Spotify.

Virtual training is taken care of by integrated the iFIT app, which requires an additional monty membership fee (more on that later) but opens up interactive online spin sessions and access to thousands of on-demand classes and programmes.

But where Peloton might excel in delivering glossy, addictive spin sessions with live leaderboards and pumping soundtracks, the X24 Studio Bike also caters to the keen cyclist with a series of interactive virtual rides that simulate gradient changes with automatic incline and decline adjustments from 20% to -10%.

It offers a neat middle-ground between a full-fat cycling trainer, such as the Wahoo Kickr Bike Shift or Wattbike Atom, and a more traditional studio or spin machine.

Plus, the NordicTrack X24 is currently retailing at £1,999/ $2,299 (~AU$4,748/ €2,645 ), which makes it cheaper than all of the previously mentioned machines, many of which don't come with the whopping screen.

Real riding

During testing, I managed to indulge in a number of virtual spin classes that, while perhaps not quite as polished as Peloton’s almost celebrity-status sessions, provided a thorough workout, complete with bubbly instructors.

NordicTrack provides a pair of 3lb (around 1.3kg) dumbbells that can be used for upper body toning, but I would be more inclined to tackle one of the varied and excellent strength sessions off the bike at a later date if muscle sculpting or building is your priority.

Not exactly a studio spin devotee, I also tested some of the guided cycling content, which sees a real instructor ride around real locations, with your POV set in a way that you are right there in amongst the action.

Mountain biking up an impossibly beautiful Swiss mountainside was made even more realistic by the 20% incline the bike is capable of automatically adjusting itself to.

Honestly, on some of the steepest climbs, I was forced to jump out of the saddle for fear of toppling off the back — or feeling like I was pulling some sort of epic wheelie.

But this gradient simulation works wonders for training the array of muscle groups in the legs, abs and upper body that are generally required when traversing varied terrain on a real bike.

Despite the pedals powering a massive weighted flywheel, the cycling experience proved smooth and quiet. It’s not the sort of simulation offered by more dedicated cycling training tools, but it’s pretty close.

Focussed fitness

Much like Peloton Bike, the NordicTrack X24 Studio Bike requires an additional monthly membership if you want to make the most of the online classes and immersive, interactive activities.

Sure, you can simply hop on, press play on a favoured Spotify playlist and spin to your heart’s content. Alternatively, there are ways to use the NordicTrack with software like Zwift or Rouvy, but it’s not native on the platform, so will likely require a workaround.

In the UK, an iFIT membership can be snapped up for £34 a month on a rolling basis, or it is possible to save some cash and opt for one year (£349), two years (£599) or a three-year option (£799).

It’s not far off a cheap monthly gym membership, but the breadth of content available online is impressive and certainly a lot more affordable than paying for a PT or signing up to instructor-led classes in real life.

What’s more, with a few simple accessories, such as some adjustable dumbbells or kettlebells, it is possible to achieve a full-body workout off the bike, with class options that focus on both cardiovascular fitness and strength training.

All-in-all, NordicTrack’s offering feels like a premium package, able to mix it with the Peloton Cross Training Bike+ while undercutting its closest rival.

If you’re not already full baked into Peloton’s ecosystem, it is definitely worth a try, as I feel it will appeal to more members of the family or household, given its ability to feel more like a dedicated on or off-road cycling trainer when the need arises.