While it does feel like consoles are more expensive than ever, and gaming is pretty hard to do on a shoestring, it's thankfully still the case that most new consoles still come with an included controller, whether it's the PS5's excellent DualSense pad or the Switch 2's detachable Joy Cons.

Still, plenty of gamers know the sensation of wishing you had an extra couple of buttons, or clickier triggers, or whatever else when you're in the heat of an online match. That's part of why the market for so-called "pro" controllers has taken off in recent years, and they're now more popular than ever.

I've tested a whole heap of pro controllers down the years, and use one basically every day – so I've gathered three of the best current options for you to consider, right here.

T3's Top 3

So, which is best?

Well, this is where things get a little tight. After all, I've not picked out any duds for you – any of these three controllers would make a great addition to your gaming setup, and each has its strengths.

That said, I am ultimately happy to rank them, and I think the 8BitDo Pro 3 does come up in a very respectable third place. It's the best value, and there's no real doubting that. However, it's not quite as guaranteed to work with the device you want, since it doesn't have PS5 support, making it more of a Switch 2 accessory.

In second place, regrettably, I'm going to put my daily driver, the Scuf Reflex Pro. I think it can be the best controller on the market, if you tune it exactly as you want, but it lacks some of the flexibility of the DualSense Edge and is more expensive. This is for the true enthusiasts who want a custom controller that's perfect for them.

In the top spot, therefore, I think the DualSense Edge does take it. It's the best value despite a high price tag, and you'll be getting a proper bargain if you buy it in the next few hours. It's got £50 off for Cyber Monday, and that makes it even harder to ignore.

It has the features you'd want, and integrated phenomenally with a PS5, letting you make profiles on a per-game basis. That said, it isn't quite as stellar for other devices, for obvious reasons.