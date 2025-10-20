I didn't expect to be this impressed by Sony's new Inzone PC gaming gear

Sony's Inzone gaming range is coming of age – or, at least, that's how its latest lineup of accessories has me thinking, after a couple of weeks using them all. I'm reviewing the high-end H9 II headset separately, to see if it merits a place on our ranking of the best headsets, but the Mouse-A, KBD-H75 and more have also been impressing me (with just one quite sizeable asterisk).

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

Along with the H9 II, Sony sent me loaner units to basically convert my entire PC setup into an Inzone one temporarily. First up, there's the simply named Mouse-A, which is aiming at those who want a premium but ultralight mouse that keeps things simple. It does that and then some, weighing just 48.4g – which makes it incredibly easy to use for long periods without any wrist strain.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I'm always a fan of gaming gear that doesn't actually scream out its gamerness, and the lack of neon lights and silly details makes the Mouse-A feel right up my street. Of course, the real key is a polling rate and dongle that can support up to 8,000Hz – making this potentially a hypersensitive mouse if you like things twitchy.

It's been a great pairing with Battlefield 6, my tipple of choice right now, and the 3950IZ sensor that Sony's built for the mouse seems super impressive from my (somewhat unsophisticated) testing. It's also been a perfect addition in combination with the other important device Sony sent – the KBD-H75.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This might be the sleekest gaming keyboard I've ever used, with a gorgeous blackout design that comes alive with backlighting when it's powered on. It's wired, which is worth knowing, but if you're fine with that then it's a gorgeous bit of kit – as heavy and premium-feeling as the Mouse-A is light.

As a 75%-scale keyboard, there's no numpad here (which I never want), but you do get a lovely ratcheting knob for volume control, which feels simply lush to move. With Rapid Trigger switches for super fast actuation, and an 8,000Hz polling rate to match the mouse, it feels stunning. The hall-effect switches are buttery and super silent, too, with as soft a feedback as you could like (unless you love aggressive clacking, which some do).

All that's very positive, and I stand by how much I've enjoyed the accessories, but I should cover off the big downside for those excited by the prospect of picking them up. In a word, it's price. These are really expensive devices relative to their quality (despite that being high). The Mouse-A comes in at £149, $150 or €179 – a big, big price tag for a very simple mouse.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The KBD-H75 is £250, $299.99 or €299 – again, just an absolute wedge in a world where you can get seriously smooth mechanical keyboards for half that. This even extends to the Inzone Mat-F, which I also tried: £89 for a mousemat feels hard to swallow, even when it's made as perfectly as this one.

So, these might be accessories for those with enviable budgets, or they might be ones to keep an eye on over the next year or two, to wait for choice deals (which generally do come around on gaming gear).