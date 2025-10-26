It's a bit of a mind-melter to consider, but this console generation is already at least halfway done – the PlayStation 5 came out all the way back in 2020, and the PS5 Pro in 2024, meaning we're likely much closer to the PS6 than you might first assume. While rumours abound about what it'll change on the technical side, and how it'll move things forward in terms of fidelity and possible portability, I've been testing a new 8BitDo controller that shines a small light on one important feature.

The 8BitDo Pro 3 is the latest version of 8BitDo's retro-inspired controller lineup, and it's a bit of a barnstormer if you want a Bluetooth controller for your PC or Nintendo Switch (or indeed Switch 2). It has really fun stylings that make it look like exactly what it is – a retro controller with all the modern mod cons that you'd hope for.

That means TMR joysticks (which are way less susceptible to wear and drifting), triggers that you can easily swap between full motion and instant clickiness, and a D-pad that feels genuinely superb when used. However, it's the button layout that has grabbed my attention.

8BitDo has added four extra buttons to the Pro 3. Two are next to the shoulder buttons (R4 and L4), giving you more options up there; another two are on the controller's rear side, where your fingers rest when gripping it (PR and PL). These open up a huge range of possibilities for easier control schemes in games of all types, and are hardly revolutionary, as much as they're very well-implemented.

In fact, Nintendo's own Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller also includes extra buttons on the grips, and you can remap these super easily whenever you like. So, what does this mean for PlayStation? Well, in short, I'm hoping that the next-generation controller we get with the PS6 includes grip buttons as standard.

Sony can't claim to have its head in the sand on this, after all. It released the DualSense Edge years ago, a super premium controller option that included grip buttons – swappable ones, in fact, that could change to a more paddle-like shape if desired. I'm not expecting that level of component, but the inclusion of simpler buttons like those on the 8BitDo Pro 3 seems extremely doable.

I don't want to overstress the point, but I also think that these buttons say more about the state of gaming than you might think. 10 years ago, extra buttons were the preserve of the extreme enthusiasts and competitive gamers (and synonymous with Scuf and other esports brands). Now, though, they're desirable enough to the mainstream that Nintendo's including them on its controllers.

The reality is that the number of people who grew up with controllers in their hands is shooting up all the time, and people are getting better at games all the time. You only have to compare playing a casual game of Call of Duty 10 years ago against the experience today to see how much more competitive the average player has become. So, give them extra control options and they'll love it, in short.

So, 8BitDo has helped me conclude that this is a small but meaningful improvement that I'm hoping we get with the PS6, whenever that console becomes more of a material reality.