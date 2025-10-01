Forget kooky editions, we're finally getting a PS5 DualSense V3 – with a major new feature

Quick Summary A new DualSense controller is reportedly in the works, with a renowned leaker claiming that the latest model will have a removable battery. It will be joined by a less power-hungry PS5 Pro refresh, it is said.

Sony is reportedly planning to release a revised version of its DualSense controller, to go with a tweaked PS5 Pro model.

We often get skinned, special edition DualSense models, with the God of War variant revealed during the latest State of Play, but they are technically the same as the first DualSense that arrived with the PS5 five years ago.

The new version, which is allegedly known internally as DualSense V3, will have a major new feature that all PS5 owners can benefit from.

Polish game site PPE.pl (via VGC) claims that the new model will come with a removable and replaceable battery.

It cites Graczdari as its source, with the leaker having a decent recent track record with PlayStation details. They were first to reveal that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 was coming to PS5, before the official announcement. And they said that there was to be a boxed version of Oblivion Remastered – again before confirmation.

While there are few other details on the new controller, it is thought that rather than make the battery hot swappable, the construction of the DualSense will be such that it is easier to get to the rechargeable battery inside.

This will help the device comply with the EU Battery Regulation that comes into effect in February 2027. All new battery-operated products sold in EU countries from that date must have batteries that can be replaced by the user – not just a repair specialist.

It seems Sony is looking to get ahead of the game, so to speak. It's thought that the new DualSense and PS5 Pro models will be available from November.

As for that PS5 Pro, it'll likely only be tweaked a touch to be less power hungry – another initiative to comply with forthcoming regulations.