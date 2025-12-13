DJI’s popular mini drone just received a subtle update that makes a surprisingly big difference

Mini 5 Pro firmware update v01.00.0400 adds smarter safety and propeller guard support

DJI Mini 5 Pro in use
(Image credit: Matt Kollat)
Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in News

DJI has quietly rolled out a new firmware update for the Mini 5 Pro, bringing a trio of improvements aimed at safety, stability and day-to-day usability for pilots of the popular sub-250 g drone.

The new v01.00.0400 firmware, along with updates for compatible DJI remotes, is now available via DJI Fly and DJI Assistant 2.

Barriers no more

Official support for propeller guards is another upgrade to Mini 5 Pro pilots.

While prop guards have long existed as third-party accessories (with options already available online), DJI’s firmware now formally recognises these attachments.

That means prop guards can be installed without confusing firmware warnings or flight limitations, making it easier and safer to fly in tight spaces, indoors or around people.

The update also includes various fixes for known issues, smoothing out quirks that the early adopter community has highlighted since launch.

DJI Mini 5 Pro&#039;s true vertical shooting mode in action

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

DJI notes that some camera settings may reset after the update, so pilots should double-check their configuration post-install.

As with most DJI firmware releases, users will need DJI Fly v1.19.4 or later to unlock all of the new features.

To update, connect your Mini 5 Pro to the DJI Fly app and follow the on-screen prompts when the update becomes available.

Alternatively, you can use DJI Assistant 2 on a computer if you prefer.

Always ensure your controller and drone are fully charged before starting a firmware update.

[via DroneDJ]

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.