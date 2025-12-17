Xbox just made one of its best accessories even better – and that's great news for PC gamers too

Quick Summary The latest Xbox firmware update adds Bluetooth LE support to the Xbox Wireless Headset. This gives the over-ears longer battery life and lower latency, when connected to a Bluetooth LE device, such as a Windows 11 PC or Xbox Ally handheld.

Microsoft's monthly update for Xbox isn't as much for Xbox console owners in December – not in the traditional sense, anyway.

Indeed, the biggest beneficiaries of the latest feature update are actually those with Windows 11 PCs, a ROG Xbox Ally or Xbox Ally X handheld. That's because it adds a rather neat feature to the official Xbox Wireless Headset that makes playing with those devices a nicer experience.

As announced by Microsoft yesterday, the Xbox Wireless Headset has been updated with Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) support. This means that it offers lower latency when used with Bluetooth LE-enabled devices, while battery life is improved through lower power consumption thanks to the update.

You also get super wideband stereo voice support, for clearer audio when speaking to other gamers. And shared audio has been added so you can broadcast the game audio to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

To update your Xbox Wireless Headset, you will need to link it to your console or Windows 11 device and run the Xbox Accessories app. The latest firmware should be available there. Note though, you will need the latest headset model, as released at the tail end of last year.

Microsoft has also announced an update for its Xbox mobile app, with a new Store tab to help you find and purchase games more quickly.

On iOS and Android, this means you can find your game, wishlist it and even purchase it from the app itself. You can also set the game to download to your assigned Xbox console too.

This applies to add-ons as well, so you can purchase DLC to be available when you next turn on your machine.

Sadly, Xbox Cloud Gaming is not accessible through the Xbox mobile app (which is a shame), but you can head to xbox.com/play in Edge or Chrome to kick off your cloud games instead.