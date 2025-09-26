New PlayStation hardware will make your PS5, PlayStation Portal and even PC sing

Quick Summary Sony has announced new hardware in the form of its Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. Designed for use with the PS5, PlayStation Portal, PC or Mac, they feature planar magnetic drivers and a form factor that allows you to place them at an angle.

One of the more surprising reveals during Sony's recent State of Play presentation was new hardware for the PS5. That's not least because it's not limited for use with the console, but can also work with PC, Mac and the PlayStation Portal handheld.

Coming in 2026, Sony's Pulse Elevate wireless speakers are designed to sit on a desktop and provide bigger, bolder sound for your games. They can also be used with music and movies, and come with an innovative system whereby you can change the sound signature based on how you place them.

That's because each Elevate speaker can be set in an upright position or slanted backwards. This allows the audio to mimic height channels, rather than be directed forward.

In addition, the speakers are completely wire-free, sitting on a charging station when in desktop mode, but can be moved around and even taken into other rooms, thanks to their rechargeable batteries.

PULSE Elevate Wireless Speakers - Features Trailer | PlayStation - YouTube Watch On

We'll undoubtedly find out more detailed specifications closer to launch, but Sony has so far revealed that there's a planar magnetic driver in each Pulse Elevate, plus built-in woofers. They support the Tempest 3D Audio technology used by the PS5.

A microphone is also present, so gamers can chat in multiplayer games without needing a separate mic. And it has AI-enhanced noise protection on board for clean communication.

As well as Bluetooth support the Pulse Elevate system connects via PlayStation Link technology, and includes a USB-C dongle that connects to a console, PC or Mac.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Audio will be able to be adjusted on either PS5 or PC, with an EQ and other settings to be available through an app.

There's no word yet on how much the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers will be, or their exact availability. We only know that they'll be available in black or white, at present.

We'll fill you in as soon as we find out additional details.