As IKEA forgets Sonos, its new speakers look more Bang & Olufsen-alike

Just last week I was writing about IKEA's end-of-the-line Sonos wall-mount speaker, which was on offer as part of a Black Friday sales clearout.

It's been known for some time that the Swedish giant's collaborative project with Sonos was over – but that's not to say its want for producing speakers has ceased. Far from it!

Indeed, IKEA has since revealed its new Solskydd range – also designed for wall-mounting if you wish, almost like pieces of art – which don't have any hint of Sonos about them.

Perhaps it's something in the water in the Nordics – IKEA being a Swedish brand – because the Solskydd range looks rather Bang & Olufsen-alike in form and style to me. B&O is based over the water, in Denmark.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: IKEA) (Image credit: IKEA) (Image credit: IKEA) (Image credit: IKEA)

I actually really love the look of the Solskydd range, which starts at just £29 for the 8-inch version, increasing to £50 for the mid-size 11-inch model, and £80 for the largest 18-inch product.

In the USA the range is a little differently priced: the 8-inch model costs $79.99; the 11-inch model for $99.99; while the 18-inch model costs $139.99. Beige, white, orange and green variations are available.

Still a significant margin different to the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A9, which is floor-standing and almost 28-inches across its diagonal. Still, I can see some visual similarities, intentional or not.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm yet to hear any of the Solskydd range, but hope the sound is every bit as good as the new look. Then I'll be in line to buy one when decorating the house in the new year...