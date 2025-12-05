As IKEA forgets Sonos, its new speakers look more Bang & Olufsen-alike
IKEA's Solskydd speaker range is arty, colourful, and not even one bit Sonos...
Just last week I was writing about IKEA's end-of-the-line Sonos wall-mount speaker, which was on offer as part of a Black Friday sales clearout.
It's been known for some time that the Swedish giant's collaborative project with Sonos was over – but that's not to say its want for producing speakers has ceased. Far from it!
Indeed, IKEA has since revealed its new Solskydd range – also designed for wall-mounting if you wish, almost like pieces of art – which don't have any hint of Sonos about them.
Perhaps it's something in the water in the Nordics – IKEA being a Swedish brand – because the Solskydd range looks rather Bang & Olufsen-alike in form and style to me. B&O is based over the water, in Denmark.
I actually really love the look of the Solskydd range, which starts at just £29 for the 8-inch version, increasing to £50 for the mid-size 11-inch model, and £80 for the largest 18-inch product.
In the USA the range is a little differently priced: the 8-inch model costs $79.99; the 11-inch model for $99.99; while the 18-inch model costs $139.99. Beige, white, orange and green variations are available.
Still a significant margin different to the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A9, which is floor-standing and almost 28-inches across its diagonal. Still, I can see some visual similarities, intentional or not.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
I'm yet to hear any of the Solskydd range, but hope the sound is every bit as good as the new look. Then I'll be in line to buy one when decorating the house in the new year...
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.