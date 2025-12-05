Sendy’s elite Egret headphones are coming to battle the premium planars
Sendy says these are its best planar magnetic headphones yet – and they're under £800
Quick summary
Chinese headphone brand Sendy have released a new model of planar magnetic headphones.
Those come with an impressive specification and a price tag of £799.
The latest entrant to the premium planar headphone market comes from a name you might not recognise – Sendy. Sendy is the more premium brand from the Chinese audio firm SIVGA, and its new Egret planar magnetic headphones have a strong specification and a competitive price of £799 / €879 / $799 (about AU$1,610).
That makes them very competitive with planar headphones from the likes of Meze Audio, although they cost quite a bit more than the impressive and affordable FiiO FT5. The price puts them firmly in the middle of the premium headphone market where four-figure price tags aren't unusual.
Sendy's previous planars have been well-reviewed, with audiophiles praising their detail and their value for money. And according to Sendy, these are its best planar magnetic headphones yet.
Sendy Egret headphones: key features
The exterior of the Egret headphones consists of solid wood, hand-finished housings with a grain pattern that's unique to each pair. They're open-back with soft leather ear pads and a reasonable weight of around 420g.
Inside there's what Sendy says are its most advanced planar magnetic drivers yet, with 98 x 83mm drivers and diaphragms thinner than 800 nanometres. Those diaphragms are made using an electron beam evaporation deposition process that delivers consistency across the diaphragm for more accurate audio. Impedance is 38 ohms, frequency response is 8Hz to 40kHz and sensitivity is 103dB.
The included cable is graphene-coated and made from 30 strands of oxygen-free copper, 10 of silver-plated copper and 10 of gold-plated copper, and there are both 3.5mm and 4.4mm plugs.
The Sendy Egret headphones are currently available directly from Sendy, and will also be available from retailers such as Amazon as well as specialist hi-fi retailers.
